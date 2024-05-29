Ekman-Larsson 'having a blast' with Panthers 2 wins from return to Cup Final

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- After 14 seasons in the NHL, Oliver Ekman-Larsson fully appreciates the opportunity he has with the Florida Panthers in the Eastern Conference Final.
With the Panthers tied 2-2 with the New York Rangers in the best-of-7 series heading back to Madison Square Garden in New York for Game 5 on Thursday (8 p.m. ET; ESPN+, ESPN, SN, TVAS, CBC), the 32-year-old defenseman is two wins away from his first trip to a Stanley Cup Final.
“That’s why we play,” he said earlier this week. “I think you start realizing that as you get older. I think coming in as a young guy you’re just happy to be in the League. You don’t really realize it. You’re just trying to stay around and stick around. Now, you want to win and that’s what it’s all about.
“So to get this chance to be in the playoffs and in the conference final, I’m just having a blast with everything.”
Playing alongside Dmitry Kulikov on Florida's veteran third defense pair and quarterbacking their second power-play unit from the point, Ekman-Larsson has four points (one goal, three assists) averaging 15:09 in ice time in 15 Stanley Cup Playoff games.
“He’s been unreal for us,” Panthers defenseman Gustav Forsling said. “I played with him early (in the season) and he played a big [role], ran the first PP unit and he was great.”
A veteran of 982 NHL regular-season games, Ekman-Larsson had played in only 25 playoff games prior to this season, but that included one previous trip to a conference final. That was in 2012 with the Phoenix Coyotes, who lost in five games to the Los Angeles Kings. That was his second season in the NHL and first experience in the postseason.