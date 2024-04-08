NOTEBOOK: Playoff Buzz Begins; Ekblad, Verhaeghe Updates

FORT LAUDERDALE – There’s a certain buzz in the locker room these days.

With only a four-game homestand separating themselves from the playoffs, the Florida Panthers know they can’t look past their current slate, but they also can’t help peeking ahead.

After all, the end of the regular season is just the beginning for teams with big aspirations.

"I think we've felt it coming for a while now,” forward Evan Rodrigues said following Monday’s practice at Baptist Health IcePlex. “I think our team is built for playoff hockey. You don't like to look ahead to the playoffs. You want to take it game by game, and we're going to do that. At the same time, there's an excitement building in the room.”

Sitting in second place in the Atlantic Division at 48-24-6, the Panthers will kick off their homestand with a matchup against the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday. After that, they’ll host the Columbus Blue Jackets and Buffalo Sabres on Thursday and Saturday, respectively.

In what is currently looking more and more like it could be a preview of the first round, the Panthers will then close out the regular season against the Toronto Maple Leafs on April 16.

While it might be hard, it’s important to live in the present until then.

“These guys have seen these playoffs coming for a while,” head coach Paul Maurice said. “It’s hard to play a physical, intense game when you’re looking beyond the one you’re in.”

After enduring a bit of a rough patch, the Panthers are back to feeling good about their game after two strong performances on the road. After shutting out the Senators, 6-0, on Thursday, they played more than well enough to win in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Boston Bruins on Saturday.

In the loss to the Bruins, they led 35-23 in scoring chances.

The goal now is to keep that positive trend going during the homestand and then beyond Game 82.

“I think just continue to build,” Rodrigues said. “I think we all know in this room what our game looks like come playoff time. It’s just building those habits that you’re rolling going into the playoffs. We have a pretty confident group.”

Much like a kid waiting for Christmas, patience will be key this week.

"That's the most beautiful thing with our game,” forward Kevin Stenlund said of the playoffs. “Those games are so special, every game. You have to take advantage while you can."

STARS ON THE MEND

The Panthers are expecting to be back at full strength come playoff time.

While both high-scoring forward Carter Verhaeghe (upper body) and top-pair defenseman Aaron Ekblad (undisclosed) will likely be held out for the rest of the regular season, both are trending toward being ready to play once the puck finally drops for Game 1 of the playoffs.

“A lot of times when guys come back, they’re not into the swing or the rhythm,” Maurice said. “The playoffs are a completely different animal. You can get into it pretty quick.”

When asked about the team's two stars getting back up to speed in a hurry, Maurice referenced the ease in which second-line center Sam Bennett was able to slot back in during last year’s playoffs when he returned from injury in Game 2 of the first round.

In the postseason, the adrenaline does all the work.

“Those guys have that,” Maurice said. “They’ll be wired up. They’ll be fine.”

Two major pieces for the Panthers, Verhaeghe ranks fourth on the team in scoring with 71 points (33 goals, 38 assists), while also sitting first in even-strength goals (25). Tasked with shutting down the opposition’s best players, Ekblad averages 20:52 of ice time per game on the blue line.

Since 2020-21, Verhaeghe also leads the team in goals (15) and points (32) in the playoffs.

In terms of other injury news, fourth-line forward Steven Lorentz was back on the ice for practice this morning after having to sit out against Boston while dealing with an illness.