NOTEBOOK: Panthers preparing for tilt with Toronto

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The Florida Panthers know they’re better than this.

After all, they’re only a few months removed from hoisting the Stanley Cup and just a few weeks removed from a seven-game winning streak that shot them up the early-season standings.

But after suffering their sixth loss in the last seven games, players had no shortage of fire in their eyes during a loud and up-tempo practice at Baptist Health IcePlex on Tuesday.

"That's what we need right now,” defenseman Gustav Forsling said. “Obviously, we're not happy with our results, and it starts in practice."

Despite sitting second in the Atlantic Division at 12-9-1, the Panthers aren’t content with their spot in the standings.

And outside of 5-0 win over the league-leading Winnipeg Jets on Nov. 16, they haven’t been too happy with their play of late.

While there’s no question the effort has been there, the finish just hasn’t.

During their current 1-6-0 stretch, the Panthers have been outscored 16-11 at 5-on-5, but have actually led 13.31-11.63 in expected goals.

Not getting many bounces, their PDO ranks 30th in that stretch, according to NaturalStatTrick.com.

With the margin between winning and losing always incredibly thin in the NHL, the Panthers know that even though close won’t cut it, they’re close to turning a corner.

"I've got to re-establish the game,” head coach Paul Maurice said. “They (the players) do what we ask them to do. They play hard, but we're off our identify and off our style of hockey, and that's my responsibility."

With an opponent like the Maple Leafs, they won’t need any extra motivation.

Always getting up for big games against division rivals, the Panthers have played some of their best hockey against teams they’ve played in the playoffs over the last two seasons.

They’re 2-0-0 against Boston, 1-0-0 against Vegas and 1-0-0 against the Rangers.

Just two seasons removed from sending the Maple Leafs packing in the second round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs, the Panthers are eager to do the same on Wednesday.

“We’re going to be excited and ready to go,” Forsling said. “It’s going to be a fun game. It feels like every time we play them there’s a lot of speed. We want to bounce back.”

LUNDELL, KULIKOV DON’T SKATE

Anton Lundell and Dmitry Kulikov were both absent from Tuesday’s practice.

Thankfully, both are OK.

Lundell, who missed time in the second period of Monday’s loss to the Capitals after being hit in the face by a deflected puck, is still in the de-swelling process after being stitched up.

“He split through and got stiches on both sides,” Maurice said. “His head is just a little swollen, but he’s fine.”

As for Kulikov, he should also be good to go against Toronto.

“He’s fine,” Maurice said.

THREE CUP CHAMPS RETURN

Three former Stanley Cup champions are coming to town with Toronto.

Back on the ice at Amerant Bank Arena for the first time since helping the Panthers claim the Cup in Game 7 against the Edmonton Oilers, forward Steven Lorentz, defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson and goaltender Anthony Stolarz should all receive warm welcomes.

Lorentz scored a pair of big goals during the run to the Cup, while Ekman-Larsson recorded six points (two goals, four assists) and appeared in all 24 playoff games. Playing a key role in helping the Panthers get to the big dance, Stolarz went 16-7-2 during the regular season.

When you look back at the Cup-winning season, all of them played vital roles.

“All three of them didn’t get to those rings easily,” Maurice said. “They didn’t have an easy path. They all had to go through a gate, a trial. They bet on themselves, did the right thing, and they’re all in a fantastic place.”