NOTEBOOK: Panthers prep for final push; Maurice’s latest update on Marchand

FORT LAUDERDALE – Every second counts.

With their 4-3 shootout win over the Pittsburgh Penguins at Amerant Bank Arena on Sunday, the Florida Panthers improved to 43-25-3 and continued their quest to claim first place in Atlantic.

Coming from behind against the Penguins, Sam Reinhart scored twice in the game before Anton Lundell evened the score at 3-3 in the third period.

Keeping the Panthers close, Sergei Bobrovsky made 24 saves in regulation and overtime and three key stops in the shootout, while Aleksander Barkov dazzled again in the skills competition.

This season, the Panthers captain has converted on four of his five attempts in the shootout.

Not playing again until Friday, the Panthers used Monday and Tuesday to recharge before taking the ice again for practice at Baptist Health IcePlex on Wednesday.

For a team trying to make a third straight trip to the Stanley Cup Final, it was a welcome respite.

“It’s good timing,” Evan Rodrigues said of the break following Wednesday’s skate. “It helps us recharge a little bit and get us in the right frame of mind going into the last 11 games and playoffs.”

Still in a favorable position, the Panthers are 6-4-0 in their last 10 games.

Back in South Florida, and with a win already under their belt, the Panthers will play in front of their fans again on Friday against the Utah Hockey Club and on Sunday against the Montreal Canadiens.

Enduring a heavy road schedule as of late, Rodrigues said players have been very happy to hear the roar of the home crowd once again as they start to ramp up their game for another playoff run.

“It’s been awesome,” Rodrigues said of the energy of Amerant Bank Arena this season. “Throughout the regular season and the playoffs our rink gets rocking. When you go from that Stanley Cup Final atmosphere and then to the regular season, you get amped up and antsy to get that playoff feel again. I think the entire locker room is looking forward to that.”

DIVISION RACE

It can’t get much closer.

Tied with a division-leading 89 points, the Panthers and Toronto Maple Leafs (43-25-3) have identical records and 11 games remaining.

Not far behind, the Tampa Bay Lightning (41-25-5) have 87 points and 11 games to go as well.

As close as the race is, the Panthers are just trying to focus on their play and let everything else work itself out.

“The TVs are on, you see highlights and standing spots, but we’re trying not to worry about that too much,” Eetu Luostarinen said of monitoring the standings.

Still, the heated race should provide a little extra boost for the remaining games.

“It gives you something to fight for,” said Rodrigues. “It gives you something to get up for. You want to be at your best going into playoffs and if you’re just kind of cruising and not fighting for something, your game might not be where you want.”

Getting a heavy dose of the division during their final stretch, the Panthers will face a foe from the Atlantic in nine of their last 11 games.

“Every team needs those points, so it’s going to be hard games,” said Luostarinen.

This season, the Panthers are 9-7-1 against divisional opponents.

“There’s no weak link on our side (Eastern Conference),” said head coach Paul Maurice. “These are heavy games.”

Of those last 11 games, the Panthers will play the Maple Leafs twice and Lightning once, and the Maple Leafs and Lightning will also face each other one last time.

“Three teams that are sitting at the top have had pretty darn good regular seasons, so they’re good teams,” Maurice said when asked about the three teams vying for the division. “So different energy sources, different energy levels. I think the mentality is everybody feels it (playoffs) coming.”

HEALTH UPDATES

Not skating Wednesday, Maruice said that Sam Bennett and Niko Mikkola are both good to go.

“That’s all based on volume of games they’ve played and because we can right now, get them another day of rest,” said Maurice.

Continuing to skate with the team, including this morning, Maurice also stated that the team is aiming for Brad Marchand to make his Panthers debut on Friday against the Utah Hockey Club.

“We’ll get him through a full practice tomorrow and then make an assessment,” said Maurice.

Not playing since March 1, Marchand recorded 47 points (21 goals, 26 assists) in 61 games with the Boston Bruins this season before being acquired by the Panthers at the trade deadline on March 7.

Since the deal went down, the veteran has participated in both morning skates and practice.

This morning, he skated on Florida’s second line.

"With Matthew (Tkachuk) out of our lineup, there’s a place there for him,” said Maruice. “Some of it is just comfort. Out of all the players he has, he’s played a few games with Sam Bennett.”

Stay tuned for more updates on Marchand’s status following Thursday’s practice.