NOTEBOOK: Panthers gear up for final push; All eyes on the 4 Nations championship

FORT LAUDERDALE – The Cats are back at it.

With most of the team returning from the 4 Nations Face-Off break, the refreshed Florida Panthers took the ice on Thursday for the first time since their 5-1 win over the Ottawa Senators on Feb. 8.

“It was a nice break,” said Evan Rodrigues after practice at Baptist Health IcePlex. “Good family time. Nice to spend some time with my kids and just refresh not only physically, but mentally, too.”

Owning a 34-20-3 record, the Panthers (71 points) sit three points ahead the Toronto Maple Leafs (68 points) and five of the Tampa Bay Lightning (65 points) for the first spot in the Atlantic Division.

In their final 25 games of the season, the Panthers have 13 critical matchups within their division.

An exciting playoff picture that could have the makings of a photo finish right up until the very end, the rested defending Stanley Cup champions are eager to start the last push of the regular season.

“It’s been a really busy couple of years, and to just take 10 days and get some rest, it’s huge for our bodies to come back refreshed,” said Carter Verhaeghe. “We’re going to be really excited to get back together and for the playoff push.”

Starting the push, the Panthers will take on the Seattle Kraken on Saturday at 6 p.m. ET, as Brandon Montour and Josh Mahura return to Amerant Bank Arena for the first time since Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final in June.

4 NATIONS FACE-OFF CHAMPIONSHIP

It all comes down to this.

The rematch of the United States and Matthew Tkachuk versus Canada, Sam Bennett and Sam Reinhart.

At 8 p.m. ET on ESPN, the final two nations will play to be crowned the champion of 4 Nations Face-Off.

A spirited and highly intense first game in their initial meeting on Feb. 15, Tkachuk started the game by dropping the gloves with Brandon Hagel before the US would take a 3-1 win.

“It’s very captivating,” said head coach Paul Maurice. “We have players on each team, really interested in watching the play and the spectacle of it.”

Not a regular in-season tournament, the 4 Nations Face-Off has certainly brought the juice.

“I think it’s definitely grown the game,” Rodrigues said of the tournament. “Obviously getting a lot of viewership, I’m sure tonight will be the same, anything that grows the game is good for players, fans, and everyone involved.”

SAMOSKEVICH UPDATE

The break came at a perfect time for Mackie Samoskevich.

After suffering an upper-body injury in Florida’s penultimate game before the break, the rookie forward was back on the ice during today’s practice and should play against Seattle.

"100% ready to go,” Maurice said of Samoskevich’s status.

In the midst of his first full season in the NHL, Samoskevich, who the Panthers took with the 24th overall pick in the 2021 NHL Draft, has posted 17 points (eight goals, nine assists) in 48 games.

After spending much of the season honing his skills on the fourth line, the speedy forward has found instant chemistry with Sam Bennett since being promoted to the second line.

Over 150:30 together at 5-on-5, the Panthers boast a 59.56 xGF% with that duo on the ice.

“We think we’ve got something that we really like,” Maurice said of the combination.

*Jameson Olive contributed to this article