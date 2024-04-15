NOTEBOOK: Ekblad, Verhaeghe practice; Planning for Game 82

FORT LAUDERDALE – The Florida Panthers are almost whole again.

Expected to be ready for Game 1 of the playoffs, defenseman Aaron Ekblad and forward Carter Verhaeghe were both on the ice for practice at Baptist Health IcePlex on Monday.

Both players were also in full-contact jerseys.

“Neither will play tomorrow, but they’re close enough we can say with pretty strong confidence they’ll be in Game 1,” head coach Paul Maurice said. “They looked good.”

Verhaeghe has been sidelined since April 1; Ekblad has been out since April 2.

For teammates, seeing two key pieces back provided a noticeable boost during practice.

“Obviously huge parts of our team,” defenseman Brandon Montour said. “Any time you have guys like that out for a period of time it [stinks], but obviously two guys that have been around the last couple years and always have a smile on their faces and bring energy.”

Maurice said that energy was noticeable during drills.

“It’s good to get the guys back. You look different,” the Panthers bench boss said of the duo. “Both of those guys get up and down the ice so well that it changes the way you practice.”

An elite sniper, Verhaeghe ranks second on the Panthers in goals (33) and fourth in points (71). One half of the team’s top-defensive pairing, Ekblad has registered 18 points (four goals, 14 assists) while also being tasked with shutting down opposing team’s top lines.

With the playoffs on the horizon, the Panthers are getting healthy at the perfect time.

“Having everybody healthy come Game 1 is huge for us,” Montour said.