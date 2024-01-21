NOTEBOOK: Dads in Nashville; Samoskevich called up

SUNRISE, Fla. – The plane will be a bit more crowded than usual this afternoon.

In what has become a traditional around the NHL, the Florida Panthers are bringing their dads to the Music City to watch them face off against the Nashville Predators on Monday.

For the players, the “Dads Trip” is seen as a way to say thank you for years of support.

“It’s great,” forward Ryan Lomberg said after Sunday's practice at Amerant Bank Arena . “We’re very lucky to be able to do something like this. For a lot of us, our dads are a big reason why we’re fortunate enough to play in the NHL. To be able to share this experience with them, they’re all very deserving of it.”

With their dads watching on, the Panthers also expect to get a boost on the ice.

“If you don’t play hard, you know you’re going to have a group full of dads chirping you,” Lomberg with a hearty laugh. “It’s better to keep them happy. It’s a great thing. We’re just excited to work as hard as we can, come out with two points and make it a good trip.”

As a dad himself, head coach Paul Maurice understands the importance of the trip.

“You get see your kid, that’s the best part,” Maurice said. “He’s got lots of friends, right? The things you worry about when they’re five years old, you still worry about when they’re 25. It’s all the same thing, but it’s just on a bigger scale. They’ve just got more friends. Their teammates like them, they play hard for each other, and they’re a fulfilling their dream.”

Sitting at 27-14-4 and in second place in the Atlantic Division, the Panthers will look to make their collective pops proud when they visit the Predators tomorrow at 8 p.m. ET.

Stay tuned to @FlaPanthers on X and Instagram for great dad-related content as well!

INJURY UPDATES

Maurice provided a few updates on the team’s injured players following today’s practice.

Out since Jan. 15 with a lower-body injury, captain Aleksander Barkov will miss his third straight game and not join the Panthers on their trip to Nashville. Instead, the superstar center will remain in South Florida in order to continue his rehab with more access to ice.

Helping Barkov rehab, Panthers skills coach Max Ivanov will stay back as well.

“I’m hopeful for Arizona [on Wednesday],” Maurice said of a potential return date for Barkov, who’s registered 46 points in 40 games. “Like I said to you, he’s not coming in at 93% or whatever it is with this injury. If he’s coming back, he’s going to be 100% right and ready.”

In concussion protocol since Jan. 2, Nick Cousins has yet to shed his yellow no-contact jersey but successfully went through his second full practice with the main group today.

Cousins will join the Panthers in Nashville as he continues to work his way back.

“Good enough to get back, but he’s still in gold,” Maurice said. “No contact has happened and we still have to wait for him to pass his tests. There’s a whole bunch of steps you have to go through. He’s not at the contact or pass-the-test stage yet, so he’s still got some time.”

Will Lockwood also did not skate this afternoon and is currently serving a three-game suspension after making contact with Wild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury during Friday’s game in Sunrise.

SAMO GETS THE CALL

With Barkov, Lockwood and Cousins unavailable, the Panthers made a move on Sunday.

Called up from the AHL this afternoon, rookie forward Mackie Samoskevich will meet the team in the Music City and is expected to be on the ice against the Predators on Monday.

A first-round pick (21st overall) in the 2021 NHL Draft, Samoskevich has shined during his first full season in the professional ranks, posting 11 goals and 15 assists in 32 AHL games with Charlotte.

Getting a taste of the NHL in October, Samoskevich played in three games with Florida.

“He’s earned the right,” Maurice said.

Heating up, the 21-year-old’s confidence is likely through the roof right now.

Over his last 15 AHL games, he’s scored eight goals and had six multi-point showings.

“Get yourself 30-40 pro games and you’ve got a better idea of where a young man’s game is at,” Maurice said of Samoskevich’s growth so far this season. “Starting a guy right in the NHL, I don’t think you get a good read. He’ll get a chance. He’ll get a look.”

Put in a position to succeed against the Predators, Samoskevich is expected to line up on the right side of the third line alongside Evan Rodrigues and Kevin Stenlund.

“He’s very open to playing left and we started him on the left, but I want to see him on the right, further up the lineup and with a different style of player,” Maurice said.