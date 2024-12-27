NOTEBOOK: Back from the break; Updates on Mikkola, Boqvist

FORT LAUDERDALE – The Florida Panthers needed that.

After a busy start to the season, players were feeling recharged and ready to get back to work in their first practice back from the holiday break at Baptist Health IcePlex on Friday.

Following another short offseason after winning the Stanley Cup, the Panthers have already played 19 road games, although it’s more like 20 if you count the Global Series in Finland.

“It was huge,” forward Evan Rodrigues said of the break “It seems like we’ve been on the road and traveling a lot, more than the past years. It was good to get a break and recharge a little bit. We want to have a nice push here up until the 4 Nations [in February].”

Entering the break leading the Atlantic Division with a record of 22-12-2, the Panthers were in the midst of a noticeable upswing prior to the break, going 10-3-1 in their last 14 games.

In that span, they led 50-36 in goals.

“We’ve had a pretty good start to the year,” Rodrigues said. “We’ve continued to build as the year has gone on. We’ve gone through ups and downs, but we’ve continued to bounce back whenever we’ve hit a little lull. It’s a long season. Those things are going to happen.”

Coming out of the break, the Panthers will play four straight games in Sunrise.

At this point of the season, it’ll be just their second homestand of at least four games.

“With it being around Christmas and around New Year, there’s a lot of family visiting,” forward Matthew Tkachuk said. “There’s just a lot of buzz around Lauderdale at this time of the year. It’s always fun to play. It’s always fun just to be in the city. There’s a good buzz around us and a good buzz around hockey. It’s important to play these games at home and take care of home ice. Hopefully we can do that over these next few games.”

CANADIENS COME TO TOWN

The Panthers will return from the break with a matinee matchup

Keeping things within the Atlantic Division, they’ll host the Montreal Canadiens at Amerant Bank Arena on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET.

“It’s coming quick,” Tkachuk said. “We just had our one game and now we’re back in a game. We have no pregame skate tomorrow. It’s just get up and play. I love those games. I wish we had more. I think it’s just playing against a team that’s young, hungry and skilled.”

Despite sitting at 14-17-3, the Canadiens have been looking dangerous at times over the past month, going 6-4-0 while outscoring the opposition 32-30 in that stretch.

Last season, the Panthers went 3-1-0 in four games against Montreal.

For tickets, click HERE.

MIKKOLA ON THE MEND

Niko Mikkola won’t be available for the Panthers coming out of the break.

After suffering an upper-body injury against the Tampa Bay Lightning in the last game before the break on Monday, the sizeable and sturdy defenseman is currently listed as day to day.

A model of consistency, Saturday’s game will be the first he’s missed as a Panther.

In 36 games this season, Mikkola has logged 14 points, including a career-high four goals.

Helping to fill the void, Adam Boqvist will take his spot on the blue line against Montreal.

BOQVIST IS BACK

Adam won’t be on the only Boqvist on the ice tomorrow.

Set to return to the lineup after missing the last three games with an upper-body injury following a scary hit in Minnesota on Dec. 18, Jesper Boqvist was a full participant during today's practice and will suit up against the Canadiens.

“He’s back and ready to roll,” head coach Paul Maurice said.

In his return, Boqvist was back on the third line skating alongside the fearsome Finnish twosome of Anton Lundell and Eetu Luostarinen. Gaining some early-season chemistry, that trio has spent 99:15 of ice time together at 5-on-5, according to NaturalStatTrick.com.

In 33 games this season, Boqvist has produced nine points (four goals, five assists).

KNIGHT IN NET

Spencer Knight will get the nod in net against Montreal.

Owning a 6-5-1 record, the 23-year-old goaltender was outstanding in his last start before the break, stopping 19 of 21 shots in a 4-2 win at Tampa Bay on Dec. 22.

In his lone career start against the Canadiens, Knight made 28 saves in a winning effort on March 24, 2022.