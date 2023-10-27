New dad Brandon Montour discusses balance of hockey and family on ‘Inside the Panthers’

SUNRISE, Fla. – Bally Sports, the TV and streaming home of the Florida Panthers, will give fans a closer look at breakout star defenseman Brandon Montour and highlight some of the big moves the team made on and off the ice this summer on the season premiere of “Inside the Panthers.”

“Inside the Panthers: Hockey and Family” is scheduled to debut on Saturday, Oct. 28, at approximately 9 p.m. on Bally Sports Florida and the Bally Sports app, following the Panthers game against the Seattle Kraken and postgame coverage.

Host Katie Engleson sits down with Montour and his wife Ryian, who gave birth to their son Kai during the Stanley Cup Final. Montour traveled back and forth from Las Vegas between Games 1 and 2 for the birth of the couple’s first child. The Montours reflect on the joys of parenthood while also dealing with Brandon’s offseason injury recovery.

The episode also introduces fans to many of the Panthers newcomers for the 2023-24 season, including free-agent acquisitions Evan Rodrigues and Oliver Ekman-Larsson. General Manager Bill Zito and Coach Paul Maurice discuss what they bring to the roster.

And the show spotlights the newly renamed Amerant Bank Arena. Panthers President and CEO Matt Caldwell and Amerant Bank CEO Jerry Plush share why their amplified partnership is a great fit for both organizations. Engleson also speaks with Rob Stevenson, Panthers Executive VP of People and Facilities, about the many upgrades at Amerant Bank Arena this season, including the Fanboni experience and new gameday seating areas known as The Stable and the SeatGeek Sunset Terrace.

Fans can tune in Saturday starting at 5:30 p.m. for the “Panthers Live” pregame show ahead of puck drop between the Panthers and Kraken at 6 p.m. Postgame coverage will recap the action ahead of this new episode of “Inside the Panthers.”

In addition to airing on Bally Sports Florida, all of the network’s Panthers games and programming are available on the Bally Sports app and at BallySports.com. Fans can access the streaming coverage by logging in through their pay-TV provider or by signing up for Bally Sports+, a streaming service within the Bally Sports app that gives local fans direct access to their favorite hometown teams.

New this year, fans can sign up for a Season Pass to Bally Sports+ to watch all of the network’s Panthers coverage. Bally Sports+ is also available on monthly and annual subscription plans. For more information, go to BallySportsPlus.com.

