Matthew Tkachuk reunited with his buddy Lord Stanley in St. Louis on Wednesday.

The Florida Panthers forward took the Stanley Cup out to lunch at a local Italian eatery, Grassi’s Ristorante, to kick off his day with the trophy in Missouri.

In a video posted to Grassi's Ristorante’s Instagram account, Tkachuk munched on a sub and a salad while Stanley took a seat next to him on the table. The Panthers forward then posed for pictures with the Cup and the restaurant staff behind the counter.