Tkachuk 'feeling the best I've felt' for Panthers heading into Game 6 of Cup Final

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- It was nearly two months ago, back in mid-April, when Matthew Tkachuk was facing the possibility of not being ready for the Florida Panthers at the start of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The forward hadn't played since February, not since a run-in during the 4 Nations Face-Off cost him the final two months of the regular season. In that week between the end of the regular season and the playoffs, Tkachuk being on the ice was far from assured.

"Yeah, I didn't know if I was going to come back at the start," Tkachuk said Monday, when he was named as one of the first six players for the United States at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026. "Kind of found out the day before I was going to have a chance to play. Day of, honestly."

Through some combination of modern medicine and sheer will, Tkachuk has played every single game for the Panthers this postseason and will be in the lineup Tuesday when they can repeat as Stanley Cup champions in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Edmonton Oilers at Amerant Bank Arena (8 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS, CBC). Florida has a 3-2 lead in the best-of-7 series.

Tkachuk's times on ice have fluctuated, starting with the 11:43 he managed in his return April 22, when he had two goals and an assist in a 6-2 win at the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference First Round. He played more than 22 minutes in each of the three overtime games in the Cup Final.

None of it was a slam dunk.

"The first round was definitely the worst I felt, by far," Tkachuk said. "And just knowing that that was going to be -- other than this round -- that was our toughest round, playing Tampa, so I knew that even at nowhere close to what I expect out of myself, I knew I needed to help out as best I can if we were going to get by them.

"So, I was proud of myself and happy for playing in that round."

Quietly -- not a word often used about him -- Tkachuk has put up point after point in the playoffs, with 22 (seven goals, 15 assists) in 22 games, tied for fourth in the postseason with teammate Sam Bennett and Dallas Stars forward Mikko Rantanen. That includes the two goals and an assist he had in Florida's 5-4 overtime loss to Edmonton in Game 4 on June 12. His defensive game has, too, risen in tandem with his health.