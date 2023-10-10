‘Just the Start’: Samoskevich makes roster, gets set for NHL debut

Was it something he’d done?

No, he just needed to rest up for his NHL debut on Opening Night.

“I just kind of knew,” Samoskevich said after Tuesday’s practice at the Panthers IceDen.

Who were the first people he shared the good news with?

“Definitely the parents,” said Samoskevich, who added that almost his “whole family tree” will be on hand when he takes the ice for his long-awaited first NHL game in the season opener at Minnesota on Thursday. “They were just waiting for that news for a little bit. They were pretty pumped for me. They helped me the whole way through. My sisters were pretty jacked up, too.”

When asked about Samoskevich’s impending debut, Maurice also made sure to point out the huge role that families, coaches and more play in helping players get to the biggest stage in the game.

“It’s the idea of getting the opportunity to play your first NHL game, and you only get one of them in your entire career no matter how illustrious it is,” Maurice said. “It’s a huge family day. You get to enjoy that when young guys, or sometimes not-so-young guys, get in their first one. It's exciting for everyone.”

One of just three Panthers to appear in at least six games during the preseason, Samoskevich seemingly got better and better each time he took the ice. In the end, he finished as the team’s top scorer over the course of those exhibitions with six points, including scoring three goals.

After most days during training camp, he was also typically one of the last players on the ice.

“I think it’s preparation,” Samoskevich said. “That’s the big thing with me. If I’m putting in the work out there, come game-time I don’t have to feel nervous because I know I put the work in and I know I’m prepared for it. That’s basically it for me. It’s just preparing and getting ready.”

Selected by Florida with the 24th overall pick in the 2021 NHL Draft, Samoskevich spent the last two seasons lacing up his skates in the NCAA ranks at Michigan. Over 79 career games with the Wolverines, the native of Connecticut piled up an impressive 72 points (30 goals, 42 assists).

In 2022-23, he ranked third on the team with 43 points (20 goals, 23 assists) as a sophomore.

“It’s different coming in from college,” Samoskevich said of turning pro. “This is your job now. You need to take everything – even the little things – seriously. Even away from the rink, you need to take care of your body. There’s a lot of good people to watch for that in here, for sure.”

One player he’s been keeping a particularly close eye on is Anton Lundell.

Despite being only two years older than Samoskevich, Lundell, the 12th overall pick in 2020, already has two seasons – as well as a deep playoff run to the Stanley Cup Final – under his belt.

Against the Wild, Samoskevich is expected to play on a line with Lundell and Sam Reinhart.

“Lundy, he’s obviously a younger guy, but he’s been through the league,” Samoskevich said. “It’s good to ask a younger guy because that’s where they’re at right now, and I’m obviously just coming into the league. They’re fresh out of their second year. I'm just learning from him. He’s such a good person and such a great player. He’s definitely one guy that I’m looking up to, for sure.”

With his NHL debut on the horizon, Samoskevich can’t help but smile.

He’s already started to think about his upcoming rookie lap at Xcel Energy Center – “don’t fall” was the best advice he’s received so far – and about how he might feel during his first shift.

But even though he’s about to fulfill a lifelong dream, he knows he still has a long way to go.

It’s not just about his first game, but rather the many more he hopes will come after.

“It’s just the start of it,” Samoskevich said. “The hard work really starts now.”