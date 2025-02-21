INJURY: Tkachuk ‘likely won’t’ play against Kraken on Saturday

FORT LAUDERDALE – After suffering an injury at the 4 Nations Face-Off, Matthew Tkachuk is unlikely to suit up for the Florida Panthers against the Seattle Kraken on Saturday.

"My expectation is he won’t be playing tomorrow," head coach Paul Maurice said after Friday's practice at Baptist Health IcePlex.

Tkachuk first showed signs of ailing during the second game of the 4 Nations Face-Off when he missed the final 12:36 of a thrilling 3-1 win for the United States over Canada.

After sitting out the final game of the round robin, Tkachuk took the ice for just 6:47 in a 3-2 overtime loss to Canada in the championship game of the 4 Nations Face-Off on Thursday.

Looking visibly uncomfortable, his last shift came with 3:22 left in the second period.

“I’ll probably have a better handle on it [Saturday], but not a final one,” Maurice said when asked about a possible timeline for Tkachuk’s return to the Panthers. “My expectation is that we’re going to give him some rest no matter what, and then we’ll get a handle on it.”

Sitting second on the Panthers in scoring with 57 points (22 goals, 35 assists) this season, Tkachuk was on an absolute tear heading into the break.

Making a dent on the scoresheet in seven of the last eight games, the 27-year-old forward amassed 16 points (eight goals, eight assists) during that torrid stretch.

As of right now, Tkachuk's injury is being described as lower body.

“Give him day to day, and then I’ll give you a pretty good update in the next couple days,” Maurice said.

While Tkachuk won’t suit up against the Kraken, the Panthers are expected to have the other seven players that participated in the 4 Nations Face-Off back in their lineup.

That group includes Sam Bennett and Sam Reinhart, who helped Canada win the tournament.

In the championship game, Bennett scored a goal, while Reinhart notched an assist.

Shifting around players a little bit to fill the void left by Tkachuk, Evan Rodrigues is expected to slide up to the second line to play with Bennett and Mackie Samoskevich on Saturday.

Stay tuned for more information on Tkachuk’s injury in the coming days.