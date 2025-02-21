INJURY: Tkachuk ‘likely won’t’ play against Kraken on Saturday

Panthers star winger suffered injury at 4 Nations Face-Off

Tkachuk-Injury
By Jameson Olive
@JamesonCoop FloridaPanthers.com

FORT LAUDERDALE – After suffering an injury at the 4 Nations Face-Off, Matthew Tkachuk is unlikely to suit up for the Florida Panthers against the Seattle Kraken on Saturday.

"My expectation is he won’t be playing tomorrow," head coach Paul Maurice said after Friday's practice at Baptist Health IcePlex.

Tkachuk first showed signs of ailing during the second game of the 4 Nations Face-Off when he missed the final 12:36 of a thrilling 3-1 win for the United States over Canada.

After sitting out the final game of the round robin, Tkachuk took the ice for just 6:47 in a 3-2 overtime loss to Canada in the championship game of the 4 Nations Face-Off on Thursday.

Looking visibly uncomfortable, his last shift came with 3:22 left in the second period.

“I’ll probably have a better handle on it [Saturday], but not a final one,” Maurice said when asked about a possible timeline for Tkachuk’s return to the Panthers. “My expectation is that we’re going to give him some rest no matter what, and then we’ll get a handle on it.”

Sitting second on the Panthers in scoring with 57 points (22 goals, 35 assists) this season, Tkachuk was on an absolute tear heading into the break.

Making a dent on the scoresheet in seven of the last eight games, the 27-year-old forward amassed 16 points (eight goals, eight assists) during that torrid stretch.

As of right now, Tkachuk's injury is being described as lower body.

“Give him day to day, and then I’ll give you a pretty good update in the next couple days,” Maurice said.

While Tkachuk won’t suit up against the Kraken, the Panthers are expected to have the other seven players that participated in the 4 Nations Face-Off back in their lineup.

That group includes Sam Bennett and Sam Reinhart, who helped Canada win the tournament.

In the championship game, Bennett scored a goal, while Reinhart notched an assist.

Shifting around players a little bit to fill the void left by Tkachuk, Evan Rodrigues is expected to slide up to the second line to play with Bennett and Mackie Samoskevich on Saturday.

Stay tuned for more information on Tkachuk’s injury in the coming days.

News Feed

Territory Talk: Heart Health with Dr. Friedman (Ep. 333)

Black Excellence: Standouts in Health & Tech

Florida Panthers Forwards Sam Bennett and Sam Reinhart Win 2025 NHL 4 Nations Face-Off with Canada

NOTEBOOK: Panthers gear up for final push; All eyes on the 4 Nations championship

‘Means so much to us’: Panthers visit Broward Health

Matthew Tkachuk, United States fired up for 4 Nations final 

Panthers Prospect Report: February 19, 2025

Territory Talk: Fascinating Times at 4 Nations Face-Off (Ep. 332)

What’s Brewing: 4 Nations Ends; Kraken in Sunrise

U.S., Canada gearing up for intense rematch in 4 Nations Face-Off final

Canada clinches berth in 4 Nations title game, holds off Finland

Finland Quarter-Century Teams selected by NHL.com during 4 Nations Face-Off

Matthew, Brady Tkachuk ‘are lunatics,’ just like me, dad Keith says

4 Nations Face-Off clinching scenarios for Feb. 17

SURVEY: Panthers share their equipment routines and superstitions

U.S. defeats Canada, clinches spot in 4 Nations Face-Off championship game

Matthew Tkachuk sustains lower-body injury in U.S. win against Canada at 4 Nations Face-Off

4 Nations: Tkachuk sparks series of brawls between USA and Canada