‘He’s getting better every game’: Samoskevich showcasing skills

“He’s a guy that I grew up watching and following, so it’s one that I’ll probably brag about for a little bit,” said Samoskevich. “He’s a legend, so it definitely feels a little bit better to get one on him.”

The game-winning goal marked Samoskevich’s fourth of the season, which leads all Panthers.

“It’s been incredible,” captain Aleksander Barkov said of Samoskevich’s growth over the last year. “His speed and skillset, how he plays with the puck is unreal.”

On the season, the Panthers’ first-round pick (24th overall) in the 2021 NHL Draft has recorded 11 points (six goals, five assists) in 28 games.

Gaining more confidence each game, Samoskevich has posted eight points (four goals, four assists), a +4 plus/minus rating, three game-winning goals, 24 shots on goal and 24 hits.

“I think I just matured as a person and player,” said Samoskevich on his past year. “Last year was a big one for me. Just learning the pro lifestyle, I think that’s the difference.”

Coming off his first full pro season in the AHL with the Charlotte Checkers, Samoskevich led the team with 22 goals and 54 points in 62 games in 2023-24.

Building off last season’s performance, Samoskevich continues to show more each game.

“I know he’s a young, skilled player, but he’ll learn how to play here and how to do the right things on the ice, as well as use his best side which is skating, shooting, and playing with the puck,” said Barkov. “It’s incredible to watch him and it feels like he’s getting better every game.”

Bringing more than a lethal shot, the former Michigan Wolverine has bought in to the Panther-way.

As much as he clearly has finesse, he’s also a fan of forechecking.

“He’s come a long way and he’s a really interesting trajectory,” head coach Paul Maurice said of the budding young forward. “In Edmonton, he went right across the ice and finished a check on Darnell Nurse, came out with the puck and then went over to the other side and did the exact same thing. That’s probably not anything that he’s been asked to do in his career, but he’s doing it now.”

That being said, Samoskevich’s shot is still a weapon the Panthers love to have in their arsenal.

“He is a world-class shooter at his age right now,” said Maruice.