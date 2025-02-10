‘He’s a driver’: Tkachuk named NHL’s 3rd Star of the Week

SUNRISE, Fla. – Matthew Tkachuk’s current heater has not gone unnoticed.

On Monday, the Florida Panthers star winger was named the NHL’s Third Star of the Week after posting seven points (four goals, three assists) in three games during the week ending Feb. 9.

The other stars were Tampa Bay's Brandon Hagel (First Star) and Vancouver's Thatcher Demko (Second Star).

Overall, Tkachuk finished tied for first in the NHL in goals (4) and second in points (7) last week.

“He’s a driver,” teammate Sam Reinhart said of Tkachuk. “He’s the heartbeat when he’s going like that. It seems like when the moment gets bigger, he rises to the occasion.”

After lighting the lamp in a 6-3 loss at Washington to start the week on Tuesday, Tkachuk played the role of hero during a thrilling 3-2 win in his hometown of St. Louis on Thursday.

Having a hand in all three goals against the Blues, Tkachuk scored the game-winning goal with a mere 11.8 seconds remaining in regulation to secure two points for the Panthers.

“He’s on a roll,” head coach Paul Maurice said after the win. “Hopefully he can keep that going.”

He did.

Piecing together another three-point performance, Tkachuk registered a goal and two assists in a 5-1 win over his brother Brady and the Senators on Saturday in Sunrise.

Finishing the week 2-1-0, the Panthers lead the Atlantic Division at 34-20-3.

“We’re definitely happy with the way we’re going into the break,” said Tkachuk, who will serve as an alternate captain for Team USA at the upcoming 4 Nations Face-Off. “I think it’s coming at a great time for us.”

In 52 games this season, Tkachuk has logged 57 points (22 goals, 35 assists).