For Lorentz, Perseverance Paid Off

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – Good things come to those who work hard.

A player for whom that testament certainly rings true is Steven Lorentz, whose journey all the way to the biggest stage in hockey has been one of perseverance and endurance.

From one coast to another, his path has now led him to the Panthers.

“This is the first time putting the jersey on and it feels great,” Lorentz, who was acquired in an offseason trade with the Sharks, said on Media Day. “When the trade went down, it happened so fast. I wasn’t really expecting it, but at the same time I was very excited.”

Suiting up in the NHL in each of the last three seasons – including appearing in a career-high 80 games with San Jose this past year – Lorentz, a native of Kitchener, Ontario, started his pro career in the AHL with Charlotte during the 2017-18 season.

From there, Lorentz, a seventh-round pick by the Hurricanes in the 2015 NHL draft, bounced back and forth between the Checkers in the AHL and the Everblades in the ECHL for three seasons before making his debut with Carolina on Jan. 28, 2021.

Since then, the 27-year-old hasn’t looked back.

After his two-year stint with the Hurricanes, Lorentz was traded to the San Jose, where he recorded new career-high marks in goals (10), assists (9) and points (19) in 2022-23.

On July 1st, 2023, the Panthers brought Lorentz back East via a trade with the Sharks.

"We're excited to welcome Steven to the Panthers," general manager Bill Zito said in a release announcing the transaction. "This move gives us long-term flexibility for our club, while also addressing needs of size, speed and depth for our forward group."

This past weekend, Lorentz let the puck do the talking.

Facing off against his former squad in a preseason tilt at Amerant Bank Arena, the 6-foot-4 skater made a statement both to his preceding teammates and his future ones, scoring a slick shorthanded breakaway goal in Friday’s 4-2 win over the Hurricanes.