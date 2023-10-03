News Feed

Samoskevich will have chance to shine in Orlando

Cats gearing up for regular season, enjoying preseason getaways

Panthers Reduce Training Camp Roster to 35 Players

Panthers Kids Club Third Season Kicks Off, Memberships Available Now

RECAP: Senators 4, Panthers 2 (Preseason)

Panthers Reduce Training Camp Roster to 48 Players

RECAP: Panthers 4, Hurricanes 2 (Preseason)

‘Perfect Timing’: Balinskis ready for first season in North America

Verhaeghe still sees room to grow after joining 40-goal club

RECAP: Hurricanes 4, Panthers 1 (Preseason)

Asplund looking to make the most of ‘fresh start’ with Panthers

Florida Panthers Announce 2023-24 Radio Network

Florida Panthers Reduce Training Camp Roster to 54 Players

Hispanic Excellence: Standouts in Education, Sports & Entertainment

RECAP: Panthers 5, Predators 2 (Game 2)

RECAP: Panthers 5, Predators 0 (Game 1)

Florida Panthers, Amerant Bank Arena Announce Facility-Wide Enhancements for 30th Anniversary Season  

PROSPECTS: Sourdif ‘put the work in’ to prepare for second pro season

For Lorentz, Perseverance Paid Off

By Ruby Hellstrom
FloridaPanthers.com

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – Good things come to those who work hard.

A player for whom that testament certainly rings true is Steven Lorentz, whose journey all the way to the biggest stage in hockey has been one of perseverance and endurance.  

From one coast to another, his path has now led him to the Panthers.

“This is the first time putting the jersey on and it feels great,” Lorentz, who was acquired in an offseason trade with the Sharks, said on Media Day. “When the trade went down, it happened so fast. I wasn’t really expecting it, but at the same time I was very excited.”

Suiting up in the NHL in each of the last three seasons – including appearing in a career-high 80 games with San Jose this past year – Lorentz, a native of Kitchener, Ontario, started his pro career in the AHL with Charlotte during the 2017-18 season.

From there, Lorentz, a seventh-round pick by the Hurricanes in the 2015 NHL draft, bounced back and forth between the Checkers in the AHL and the Everblades in the ECHL for three seasons before making his debut with Carolina on Jan. 28, 2021.

Since then, the 27-year-old hasn’t looked back.

After his two-year stint with the Hurricanes, Lorentz was traded to the San Jose, where he recorded new career-high marks in goals (10), assists (9) and points (19) in 2022-23.

On July 1st, 2023, the Panthers brought Lorentz back East via a trade with the Sharks.

"We're excited to welcome Steven to the Panthers," general manager Bill Zito said in a release announcing the transaction. "This move gives us long-term flexibility for our club, while also addressing needs of size, speed and depth for our forward group."

This past weekend, Lorentz let the puck do the talking.

Facing off against his former squad in a preseason tilt at Amerant Bank Arena, the 6-foot-4 skater made a statement both to his preceding teammates and his future ones, scoring a slick shorthanded breakaway goal in Friday’s 4-2 win over the Hurricanes.

“I was fortunate that I kind of know that player and I knew what kind of play he was going to make, so I just kind of spun off him and poked it free,” Lorentz said of the goal. “I just went on a breakaway and, again, I’m pretty familiar with some of the guys on that team, so kind of knew what the goalie might do. He’s a buddy of mine, and I was able to get a quick wrister off and I was fortunate enough it went in.”

Humble but mighty, Lorentz’s on-ice presence is almost as impressive as his off-the-ice display of character, commitment and grit. From Shark to Panther, this cross-country traveler has already made a positive impact on his new club in a short period of time.

“Yeah, it’s definitely great,” Lorentz said. “I’m getting more and more comfortable in this league and that stems from coaches who believe in me and are putting me in the right situations to grow and develop my game. I know I’m not a spring chicken. I’m not the youngest guy anymore, but at the same time I feel like there’s still a lot to learn. I’m excited to come in here under a coach like Mr. Maurice and learn the systems and get to work. Like I said, this team obviously had a whole lot of success under his guidance last year, so I’m excited to learn from him and the other players in the locker room.”

Looking ahead, Lorentz is excited to chase a championship in South Florida.

After making a run to last year’s Stanley Cup Final, the Cats still aren’t satisfied.

“Watching this team go on such an incredible run and make it to the Final, it was unfortunate that they made it that far and weren’t able to come out on top, but I’m excited that we have another opportunity to do that again this season and I’m excited to be a part of it,” Lorentz said.