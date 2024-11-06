Florida Panthers to Host Military Appreciation Nights on Saturday, Nov. 9 and Tuesday, Nov. 12

SUNRISE, Fla. – The Florida Panthers announced today they will host two Military Appreciation Nights presented by CITY Furniture on Saturday, Nov. 9 at 6 p.m. (ET) and Tuesday, Nov. 12 at 7:30 p.m. (ET) at Amerant Bank Arena.

The Panthers will kick off the Nov. 9 game with a special National Anthem performance by the A Quartet from the United States Air Force Band of the West and a performance by the Armed Forces Medley during the first intermission.

Throughout the games, fans can celebrate and honor veterans throughout the game by writing letters to troops overseas on Plaza Level or write the names of family and friends who served on the chalkboard outside of Amerant Vault.

The Panthers will honor 100-Year-Old WWII veteran Thomas Dowdy Jr. as their ‘Heroes Among Us’ honoree on Nov. 9 and Korean War veteran Harold Capell on Nov. 12. Currently in the 12th season of the ‘Heroes Among Us’ program presented by CITY Furniture, the Panthers have honored over 450 members of the Military including over 100 WWII veterans, over 50 Vietnam War veterans and over 20 Korean War veterans to date. Fans can nominate a hero or find out more information by visiting FloridaPanthers.com/HeroesAmongUs.

Pantherland and FLATeamShop.com will offer a variety of Panthers military merchandise including hats, pucks, jerseys and more. Special Military Appreciation Pro-Stock player jerseys will be available for purchase at Inside the Boards at Amerant Bank Arena. Those who show their military ID in Pantherland will receive 10% off their total purchase.

Those who purchase any BODYARMOR product at Amerant Bank Arena Plaza Level Coca-Cola concession stands will receive a special Military jersey pin while supplies last.

The Panthers Foundation will sell Military Appreciation mystery-signed pucks starting Friday, Nov. 8 at FlaPanthers.givesmart.com.

Both active and retired military members can sign up for complimentary tickets to Panthers games and Amerant Bank Arena concerts through VetTix.org.

