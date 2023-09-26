Florida Panthers Reduce Training Camp Roster to 54 Players

SUNRISE, Fla. – Florida Panthers General Manager Bill Zito announced today that the Panthers have reduced their training camp roster to 54 players.

Forwards Josh Davies, Gracyn Sawchyn and Sandis Vilmanis as well as defensemen Marek Alscher and Luke Coughlin have been returned to their respective junior clubs.

Click HERE to download the Florida Panthers Training Camp Roster.

The Florida Panthers visit the Carolina Hurricanes tomorrow for a 7 p.m. (ET) preseason matchup.

2023-24 Florida Panthers single game tickets are on sale now! Single game tickets can be purchased at SeatGeek.com or at Amerant Bank Arena Box Office (Monday-Friday from 9 AM to 5 PM). Florida Panthers Territory Members will receive special benefits and experiences all season long as the Cats celebrate their 30th anniversary season. Visit FloridaPanthers.com/TerritoryMemberships to learn more, call the PUCK line (954.835.PUCK) or fill out this interest form.