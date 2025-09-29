Florida Panthers Reduce Training Camp Roster to 52 Players

Florida’s Roster Consists of 33 Forwards, 15 Defensemen and Four Goaltenders

trainingcamp16x9
By Florida Panthers PR
FloridaPanthers.com

SUNRISE, Fla.– Florida Panthers President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Bill Zito announced today that the Panthers have reduced their training camp roster to 52 players.

Florida’s roster consists of 33 forwards, 15 defensemen and four goaltenders. Click **HERE** to download the full Panthers Training Camp roster.

Defensemen Ludvig Jansson and Evan Nause and goaltender Kirill Gerasimyuk have been assigned to the Charlotte Checkers (AHL).

Goaltender Evan Cormier has been released from his professional tryout (PTO) and will report to the Charlotte Checkers.

The Florida Panthers take on the Carolina Hurricanes at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, FL today, Sept. 29, at 6 p.m. (ET).

Fans may visit FloridaPanthers.com/Preseason for the Panthers full preseason schedule.

For complete broadcast information during the 2025-26 season, visit FloridaPanthers.com/HowToWatch.

The Florida Panthers are back-to-back 2024 & 2025 Stanley Cup Champions! Fans interested in purchasing a Partial Plan for the 2025-26 season can click here, visit FloridaPanthers.com/tickets or by calling PUCK line (954.835.PUCK).

News Feed

Panthers fans flock to Baptist Health IcePlex for Fan Fest

Panthers ready to press on: ‘We’re usually pretty good at overcoming challenges’

Panthers Statement on Aleksander Barkov's Injury

‘No next man for his skates’: Barkov undergoes surgery for knee injury

Hispanic Excellence: Nonprofit & Public Service

Florida Panthers Announce Youth & Adult Hockey Programs for 2025-26 Season

RECAP: Panthers 4, Hurricanes 2 (Preseason)

Lundell wants to ‘take the next step’ in 2025-26

Panthers take on the Hurricanes in preseason matchup

Florida Panthers and Scripps Sports Announce Programming for the 2025-26 Season

Forsling: ‘I’m just going to try to defend as much as I can and play hard’

Florida Panthers Announce ‘Vets Homefront Help’ Program with South Shore Plumbing

Florida Panthers Reduce Training Camp Roster to 55 Players

Stream Florida Panthers Games at Home or On-the-Go with ‘Panthers Plus’ Available Now

DOUBLEHEADER RECAP: ‘We’re going to learn some stuff from today’

Panthers start preseason with doubleheader in Nashville

PROSPECTS: Lundmark 'on top of the moon' after signing with Panthers

Tkachuk represents Panthers on ESPN's College GameDay broadcast in Miami 