Florida Panthers Reduce Training Camp Roster to 52 Players

SUNRISE, Fla.– Florida Panthers President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Bill Zito announced today that the Panthers have reduced their training camp roster to 52 players.

Florida’s roster consists of 33 forwards, 15 defensemen and four goaltenders. Click **HERE** to download the full Panthers Training Camp roster.

Defensemen Ludvig Jansson and Evan Nause and goaltender Kirill Gerasimyuk have been assigned to the Charlotte Checkers (AHL).

Goaltender Evan Cormier has been released from his professional tryout (PTO) and will report to the Charlotte Checkers.

The Florida Panthers take on the Carolina Hurricanes at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, FL today, Sept. 29, at 6 p.m. (ET).

