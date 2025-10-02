Florida Panthers Reduce Training Camp Roster to 29 Players

SUNRISE, Fla.– Florida Panthers President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Bill Zito announced today that the Panthers have reduced their training camp roster to 29 players.

Florida’s roster consists of 18 forwards, eight defensemen and three goaltenders. Click HERE to download the full Panthers Training Camp roster.

Forwards Wilmer Skoog, Nolan Foote and MacKenzie Entwistle have been placed on waivers for the purpose of assignment to the Charlotte Checkers (AHL).

Forwards Josh Davies, Gracyn Sawchyn, Hunter St. Martin, Anton Lundmark, Kai Schwindt, Ryan McAllister, Ben Steeves, Sandis Vilmanis, and Jack Devine as well as defensemen Michael Benning, Mikulas Hovorka and Marek Alscher and goaltender Cooper Black have been assigned to the Charlotte Checkers (AHL).

Forward Hunter Johannes and defensemen Trevor Carrick and Jake Livingstone have been released from their professional tryouts (PTO) and will report to the Charlotte Checkers (AHL).

Forwards Brett Chorske and Liam McLinskey and defenseman Colton Huard have been released from their amateur tryouts (ATO) and will report to the Charlotte Checkers (AHL).

Defenseman Ben Harpur has been released from his professional tryout (PTO).

The Florida Panthers take on the Tampa Bay Lightning at Benchmark International Arena in Tampa Bay, Florida today, Oct. 2, at 7 p.m. (ET).

