Florida Panthers & Publix Unveil New ‘Panthers Sub’

SUNRISE, Fla. – The Florida Panthers announced today that in partnership with Publix Super Markets, they have unveiled a new ‘Panthers Sub’ for a limited time at select Publix locations.

The new ‘Panthers Sub’ features hot honey chicken tenders, bacon, crispy fried dill pickles and the customer’s choice of cheese. Fans can click here to check out the new item and order the ‘Panthers Sub.’

The Panthers recently partnered with Publix to provide fans with an ultimate tailgate experience on the Publix Plaza prior to games at Amerant Bank Arena. During all Saturday home games, Publix hosts a Saturday Tailgate Party presented by Club Publix, a first come, first serve experience for Club Publix members including music, games, the Panthers Sub and special appearances by Stanley C. Panther.

2023-24 Florida Panthers single game tickets are on sale now! Single game tickets can be purchased at SeatGeek.com or at Amerant Bank Arena Box Office (Monday-Friday from 9 AM to 5 PM). Florida Panthers Territory Members will receive special benefits and experiences all season long as the Cats celebrate their 30th anniversary season. Visit FloridaPanthers.com/TerritoryMemberships to learn more, call the PUCK line (954.835.PUCK) or fill out this interest form.

