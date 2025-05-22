Florida Panthers Named ‘Sports Team of the Year’ at 18th Annual Sports Business Journal Sports Business Awards

NEW YORK, N.Y. – Sports Business Journal announced tonight that the Florida Panthers have been named ‘Sports Team of the Year’ at the 18th Annual Sports Business Awards in New York City. This award was judged from an eligibility period of March 1, 2024 through Feb. 28, 2025.

The Sports Business Awards celebrate excellence in the business of sports and factor all facets of the team’s operations both on and off the ice. The Panthers were nominated for ‘Team of the Year’ in 2023, with tonight’s recognition marking the first win for the organization. The other nominees for Sports Team of the Year were the Cleveland Cavaliers (NBA), Indiana Fever (WNBA), Inter Miami CF (MLS), Los Angeles Dodgers (MLB), USA Gymnastics & Washington Commanders (NFL).

“The Florida Panthers are honored to be named ‘Sports Team of the Year’, a humbling acknowledgement of how far our team has come under the passionate and steadfast leadership of the Viola family,” said Panthers President & CEO Matt Caldwell. “We are grateful to Sports Business Journal for this tremendous recognition that represents the unwavering and unified commitment of our players, coaches, staff members and ownership to success both on and off the ice.”

Off the ice, the Panthers sold out of season tickets for the first time in franchise history and generated a $125+ million impact on the local economy through the last two Stanley Cup Playoff runs. The club secured a new media rightsholder partnership with Scripps Sports increasing access to Panthers hockey to more than 2.6 million households for free, doubling viewership in the first year.

The organization amended and extended the Arena Operating Agreement for the County-owned facility Amerant Bank Arena committing to Broward County long-term, opened their new practice facility Baptist Health IcePlex and reopened a revitalized War Memorial Auditorium concert venue in Fort Lauderdale now operating four venues in Broward County from the Everglades to the beaches.

On the ice led, by President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Bill Zito and Head Coach Paul Maurice, the Panthers won their first-ever Stanley Cup championship in their 30th anniversary season and have made the playoffs in five consecutive seasons, including back-to-back Stanley Cup Final appearances (2023 & 2024). Florida signed several significant players to long-term, cost-effective contract extensions throughout the year including defensemen Gustav Forsling and Dmitry Kulikov, and star forwards Sam Reinhart, Carter Verhaeghe and Anton Lundell and are currently competing in their third consecutive conference final.

For a full list of winners from the Sports Business Awards, please visit SportsBusinessJournal.com.