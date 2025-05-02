Florida Panthers Forwards Aleksander Barkov and Sam Reinhart Named Finalists for the 2024-25 Frank J. Selke Trophy

SUNRISE, Fla. - The National Hockey League today announced that Florida Panthers forwards Aleksander Barkov and Sam Reinhart have been named finalists for the 2024-25 Frank J. Selke Trophy, awarded annually “to the forward who best excels in the defensive aspects of the game.” The other finalist this season is Anthony Cirelli (Tampa Bay Lightning).

Barkov and Reinhart are the first pair of teammates nominated as finalists for the Selke Trophy since Pavel Datsyuk and Henrik Zetterberg in 2007-08 with the Detroit Red Wings. The only other duos to earn the honors as members of the same club are Sergei Fedorov and Steve Yzerman with the Red Wings in 1995-96, Dirk Graham and Steve Larmer with the Chicago Blackhawks in 1990-91, and Craig Ramsay and Don Luce with the Buffalo Sabres in 1979-80.

Barkov, 29, led Florida with 51 assists and 34 takeaways, and produced the second-most points (71) on the club in 2024-25. His 56.5% faceoff win percentage ranked ninth among NHLers who took at least 1,000 draws this season, posting a win percentage over 50 percent for the eighth straight campaign.

At five-on-five play this season, Barkov posted a 59.3% shot attempts percentage which ranked fourth among NHL forwards who played in at least 50 games. He averaged 1:31 shorthanded time on ice per game and 15:28 even strength TOI per game. Barkov posted four shorthanded points (1-3-4), one shy of his career high (5 in 2017-18 and 2021-22).

The 6-foot-3, 214-pound native of Tampere, Finland took only eight penalties the whole year (16 PIMs) and tied for the league lead with four shootout goals on five total attempts (80%). Since joining the NHL in 2013-14, Barkov is tied with Mats Zuccarello for most shootout goals with 33 on 68 attempts.

Barkov is a finalist for the Selke Trophy for the fourth time in his career (2020-21, 2021-22 and 2023-24) and won the award in 2020-21 and 2023-24.

Reinhart, 29, led Florida in goals (39), power-play goals (13), shorthanded goals (5) and points (81) for the second consecutive season. He also paced the club with 21 even-strength goals and 45 even-strength points while posting the highest average time on ice per game among Florida forwards (20:30). He skated in 123:19 shorthanded time on ice and his 18.3% shooting percentage led all Panthers forwards. His five shorthanded tallies were tied for the third most among NHL skaters.

Reinhart was assessed just seven penalties over the course of the regular season while drawing 12. He earned a 57.6% shot attempts percentage at five-on-five play as well as a 59.0% on-ice goals for percentage.

The 6-foot-1, 196-pound native of West Vancouver, British Columbia led Panthers forwards with 62 blocked shots. He recorded 20 points through Florida’s first 13 games of the regular season, the fewest games required to reach the 20-point mark in club history. In four seasons with the Panthers, Reinhart has missed just seven regular season games while amassing over a point per game (160-164-324 in 321 GP).

Reinhart is a finalist for the Selke Trophy for the first time in his career. Barkov’ and Reinhart’s nominations are the fifth and sixth nominations for a Panthers skater for the award, along with Barkov’s prior three nominations and Brian Skrudland in 1993-94.

2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs Round 2 single game tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, May 2 at 3 p.m. (ET) and can be purchased at SeatGeek.com or at Amerant Bank Arena Box Office (Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.). Fans interested in Season Ticket Memberships for the 2025-26 season are encouraged to join the waitlist by clicking here, visiting FloridaPanthers.com/tickets or by calling PUCK line (954.835.PUCK).