As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, the fantasy hockey staff has ranked the top five players on the Florida Panthers and identified other preseason draft targets with point and win projections for the 2024-25 season.
Florida Panthers fantasy projections for 2024-25
Tkachuk, Reinhart, Barkov, Verhaeghe among top 35 fantasy forwards
1. Matthew Tkachuk, F
NHL.com point projection: 95
Tkachuk has been over a point-per-game player for three consecutive seasons, including back-to-back 100-point seasons in 2021-22 and 2022-23. He has high-scoring upside with the potential of being a 40-goal scorer, a feat he has achieved twice in the past three seasons. Tkachuk also has high shot volume, ranking 12th in the NHL in that category last season (280 in 80 games), and has the eighth-most in the League in the past two seasons combined (602 in 159 games). He should be considered a top-15 overall player in fantasy drafts.
2. Sam Reinhart, F
NHL.com point projection: 85
Reinhart brings high goal-scoring potential after finishing with 57 goals in 82 games (second-most in the NHL) last season. He has showcased consistency by scoring at least 30 goals each of the past three seasons. Reinhart is a fringe top-15 forward in fantasy.
3. Sergei Bobrovsky, G
NHL.com win projection: 32
Bobrovsky was tied for the third-most wins in the NHL last season (36) and had a .915 save percentage. He played in 58 games, the fifth-most among goalies. There is value in his high workload. In fantasy drafts this season, Bobrovsky should be viewed as a fringe top-five goalie option.
4. Aleksander Barkov, F
NHL.com point projection: 91
The Panthers captain had 80 points (23 goals, 57 assists) in 73 games last season. He has a high fantasy floor, having two 80-point seasons in the past three while not playing more than 73 games in any of them. When healthy, Barkov is one of the most consistent players in fantasy, and he should be targeted in drafts around the top-30 forward range.
5. Carter Verhaeghe, F
NHL.com point projection: 79
He is tied for the 39th-most points in the NHL over the past two seasons with 145 in 157 games and is tied for 13th in goals in that span (76). After his back-to-back 30-goal seasons, Verhaeghe’s fantasy value has increased, and he is another Florida player who is a fringe top-30 forward.
Other FLA players on preseason draft lists:
Sleeper candidates: Gustav Forsling, D (point projection: 45); Sam Bennett, F (point projection: 50)