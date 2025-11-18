Florida Panthers Defenseman Jeff Petry Skates in 1,000th NHL Game

Panthers to honor Petry in pregame ceremony on Thursday, Nov. 20 vs. New Jersey

Petry_1000Games_ARENATV_16x9
By Florida Panthers PR
FloridaPanthers.com

SUNRISE, Fla. – Florida Panthers defenseman Jeff Petry is skating in his 1,000th NHL regular season game tonight vs. the Vancouver Canucks. The Panthers will honor Petry’s milestone in a pregame ceremony on Nov. 20 prior to Florida’s 7 p.m. ET matchup with the New Jersey Devils at Amerant Bank Arena.

Petry, 37, becomes the 409th skater in NHL history and 28th U.S.-born defenseman to achieve the milestone of 1,000 games. He is the 14th player to reach the milestone while with the Panthers, joining Greg Adams, Brian Campbell, Radek Dvorak, Mike Foligno, Chris Gratton, Dmitry Kulikov, Roberto Luongo, Bryan McCabe, Scott Mellanby, Kirk Muller, Lyle Odelein, Cory Stillman and Keith Yandle.

Since his first NHL season in 2010-11, Petry has amassed 96 goals, 294 assists and 390 points across his 1,000 NHL games between the Edmonton Oilers (2010-11 to 2014-15), Montreal Canadiens (2014-15 to 2021-22), Pittsburgh Penguins (2022-23), Detroit Red Wings (2023-24 to 2024-25) and the Panthers (2025-26). His 96 tallies rank seventh among active U.S.-born blueliners since he joined the NHL.

Originally selected by the Edmonton Oilers in the second round (45th overall) of the 2006 NHL Entry Draft, the 6-foot-3, 208-pound native of Ann Arbor, Mich., has produced at least 40 points in four separate campaigns and logged at least 24 points in nine of his 15 prior seasons.

