Florida Panthers Claim Forward Cole Schwindt Off Waivers

SUNRISE, Fla.– Florida Panthers President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Bill Zitoannounced today that the club has claimed forward Cole Schwindt off waivers from the Vegas Golden Knights.

“Cole is a versatile forward whose style of play we are familiar with,” said Zito. “We are pleased to have him back in our organization.”

Schwindt, 24, skated in 42 games with the Golden Knights in 2024-25, producing eight points (1-7-8), 41 hits and a plus-three rating.

Originally selected by the Panthers in the third round (81st overall) of the 2019 NHL Draft, the 6-foot-3, 210-pound forward has appeared in 49 career NHL games between Florida (2021-22), the Calgary Flames (2023-24) and Vegas (2024-25).

Across 218 American Hockey League (AHL) games between the Calgary Wranglers (2022-23 to 2023-24), Charlotte Checkers (2021-22) and Syracuse Crunch (2020-21), Schwindt has amassed 110 points (48-62-110). He was named AHL Rookie of the Month for the month of December 2021 after registering 10 points (2-8-10) in eight contests.

The Kitchener, Ontario native skated in three Ontario Hockey League (OHL) seasons with the Mississauga Steelheads from 2017-18 to 2019-20, recording 138 points (55-83-138). He paced all Mississauga skaters in assists (43) and points (71) in his final season with the junior club.

