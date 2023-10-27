Florida Panthers Announces Fourth-Annual ‘Stache Dash 5K’ Night Presented by Baptist Health Cancer Care on Saturday, Nov. 18

SUNRISE, Fla. – The Florida Panthers Foundation announced today they will host their fourth-annual ‘Stache Dash 5K’ presented by Baptist Health Cancer Care on Saturday, Nov. 18 at Amerant Bank Arena. This in-person 5K run is designed to raise awareness and support for men's cancer research and prevention.

The 5K race will begin promptly at 7:30 AM with Amerant Bank Arena parking gates opening at 5:30 a.m. and opening ceremonies beginning at 7:15 AM. Pricing starts at $35 per participant and fans are encouraged to register early for the race as pricing increases after Nov. 6. Race participants will receive a race medal, bib, swag item and one upper-level ticket to an upcoming Florida Panthers regular season home game.

“At Baptist Health Cancer, we are beyond excited to team up with the Florida Panthers for a 2nd straight year as presenting sponsor of the Stache Dash 5k,” said Bruno Bastos, M.D., Medical Oncologist, with Baptist Health Cancer Care. “November is an important month, not only for men’s cancer research and prevention, but for all types of cancer. The Stache Dash 5k, and Hockey Fights Cancer allows our organization, along with a great partner in the Florida Panthers, to amplify a strong message about cancer awareness and prevention within our South Florida Community.”

CELSIUS Essential Energy Drinks will also be on site activating and providing complimentary beverages for those participating in the race.

For more information or to register for the ‘Stache Dash 5K presented by Baptist Health Cancer Care,’ please visit FloridaPanthers.com/FoundationEvents or click here.

The Florida Panthers will host their annual Hockey Fights Cancer Night presented by Baptist Health Cancer Care on Monday, Nov. 20. To purchase tickets or for more information, please visit FloridaPanthers.com/ThemeNights.

About Baptist Health Cancer Care

Baptist Health Cancer Care is the largest cancer program in South Florida, providing local, out-of-state and international patients with the most advanced cancer care. With locations from the Florida Keys to the Palm Beaches, the program provides cancer patients access to a full array of innovative clinical trials, physicians dedicated to bringing discovery to the bedside, access to personalized cancer treatments and comprehensive patient support services – all delivered with unparalleled compassion. Baptist Health Cancer Care includes its state-of-the-art premier institutes, Baptist Health Miami Cancer Institute and Lynn Cancer Institute, with renowned subspecialized surgical oncologists, medical oncologists and radiation oncologists, and highly advanced technologies available to treat every common and rare cancer.

Baptist Health Cancer Care is part of Baptist Health, based in South Florida, providing care through a network of 12 hospitals as well as more than 150 outpatient facilities and physician practices, welcoming more than 1.5 million patients from around the world each year. Baptist Health Cancer Care is also Florida’s only member of the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Alliance, an alliance based on common standards of care and many shared clinical trials.

To learn more about Baptist Health Cancer Care, visit Baptisthealth.net/cancercare.

