Florida Panthers Announce Roster for 2025 NHL Prospect Tournament

SUNRISE, Fla. – Florida Panthers President of Hockey Ops. & General Manager Bill Zito announced today the club’s roster for the 2025 NHL Prospect Tournament at AdventHealth Center Ice in Wesley Chapel, FL from Sept. 12-15.

Schedule

Friday, Sept. 12 – 2:00 p.m. (ET) vs. Carolina Hurricanes

Saturday, Sept. 13 – 5:00 p.m. (ET) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

Monday, Sept. 15 – 12:00 p.m. (ET) vs. Nashville Predators

Florida’s 24-man roster features 15 forwards, six defensemen and three goaltenders. Click HERE for a PDF of the Panthers 2025 NHL Prospect Tournament roster.

All Prospect Tournament games at AdventHealth Center Ice will be free and open to the public. All games will be available to stream. Stay tuned on information for how to watch.

The list of players competing for the Panthers is as follows:

Forwards

Shea Busch

Brett Chorske

Josh Davies

Jack Devine

Anton Lundmark

Robert Mastrosimone

Ryan McAllister

Liam McLinskey

Shamar Moses

Gracyn Sawchyn

Kai Schwindt

Hunter St. Martin

Ben Steeves

Cristophe Tellier

Sandis Vilmanis

Defensemen

Marek Alscher

Carson Cameron

Mikulas Hovorka

Colton Huard

Ludvig Jansson

Eamon Powell

Goaltenders

Cooper Black

Louis-Antoine Denault

Kirill Gerasimyuk

