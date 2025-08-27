Florida Panthers Announce Roster for 2025 NHL Prospect Tournament

SUNRISE, Fla. – Florida Panthers President of Hockey Ops. & General Manager Bill Zito announced today the club’s roster for the 2025 NHL Prospect Tournament at AdventHealth Center Ice in Wesley Chapel, FL from Sept. 12-15.
Schedule
Friday, Sept. 12 – 2:00 p.m. (ET) vs. Carolina Hurricanes
Saturday, Sept. 13 – 5:00 p.m. (ET) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning
Monday, Sept. 15 – 12:00 p.m. (ET) vs. Nashville Predators
Florida’s 24-man roster features 15 forwards, six defensemen and three goaltenders. Click HERE for a PDF of the Panthers 2025 NHL Prospect Tournament roster.
All Prospect Tournament games at AdventHealth Center Ice will be free and open to the public. All games will be available to stream. Stay tuned on information for how to watch.
The list of players competing for the Panthers is as follows:
Forwards
Shea Busch
Brett Chorske
Josh Davies
Jack Devine
Anton Lundmark
Robert Mastrosimone
Ryan McAllister
Liam McLinskey
Shamar Moses
Gracyn Sawchyn
Kai Schwindt
Hunter St. Martin
Ben Steeves
Cristophe Tellier
Sandis Vilmanis
Defensemen
Marek Alscher
Carson Cameron
Mikulas Hovorka
Colton Huard
Ludvig Jansson
Eamon Powell
Goaltenders
Cooper Black
Louis-Antoine Denault
Kirill Gerasimyuk
