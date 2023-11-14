Florida Panthers Announce Partnership with Fubo for 2023-24 Season

SUNRISE, Fla. – The Florida Panthers announced today a partnership with FuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO), the leading sports-first live TV streaming platform, for the 2023-24 season.

As a proud partner of the Florida Panthers, Fubo branding will be displayed throughout Panthers digital platforms and, in celebration of the Panthers 30th Anniversary season, all Panthers fans will get access to exclusive benefits. Season Ticket Members will have access to a free 30-day Fubo trial and all fans can enjoy a free 14-day Fubo trial by visiting fubo.tv/stream/florida-panthers.

As part of the partnership, Fubo becomes the presenting partner of the ‘The Road Ahead’ social media feature which gives fans a look ahead of the upcoming road schedule for the team.

Fans can catch all Florida Panthers games throughout the season on Fubo through Bally Sports Florida, ESPN, ABC and NHL Network.

In addition to coverage of NHL and other live sports, Fubo also streams popular live entertainment and news programming and features more than 40,000 TV shows and movies on-demand each month.

About Fubo

With a global mission to aggregate the best in TV, including premium sports, news and entertainment content, through a single app, FuboTV Inc. (d/b/a Fubo) (NYSE: FUBO) aims to transcend the industry’s current TV model. The company operates Fubo in the U.S., Canada and Spain and Molotov in France.

In the U.S., Fubo is a sports-first cable TV replacement product that aggregates more than 300 live sports, news and entertainment networks and is the only live TV streaming platform with every Nielsen-rated sports channel (source: Nielsen Total Viewers, 2022). Leveraging Fubo’s proprietary data and technology platform optimized for live TV and sports viewership, subscribers can engage with the content they are watching through an intuitive and personalized streaming experience. Fubo has continuously pushed the boundaries of live TV streaming. It was the first virtual MVPD to launch 4K streaming (2018) and MultiView (2020), which it did years ahead of its peers.

Learn more at https://fubo.tv

2023-24 Florida Panthers single game tickets are on sale now! Single game tickets can be purchased at SeatGeek.com or at Amerant Bank Arena Box Office (Monday-Friday from 9 AM to 5 PM). Florida Panthers Territory Members will receive special benefits and experiences all season long as the Cats celebrate their 30th anniversary season. Visit FloridaPanthers.com/TerritoryMemberships to learn more or fill out this interest form.