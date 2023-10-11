News Feed

‘Just the Start’: Samoskevich makes roster, gets set for NHL debut

Q&A: Panthers GM Bill Zito talks tough cuts, final roster and more!

Hispanic Excellence: Standouts in Business & Non-profit

Florida Panthers Announce 2023-24 Opening Day Roster

Can’t-Miss Home Games for the Panthers in 2023-24

RECAP: Panthers 6, Lightning 3

POSTCARD: OEL Checks in from Orlando

Bally Sports to Broadcast 70 Florida Panthers Games in 2023-24 Season

Hispanic Excellence: Standouts in Healthcare & Public Service

RECAP: Lightning 2, Panthers 0 (Preseason)

Samoskevich will have chance to shine in Orlando

For Lorentz, Perseverance Paid Off

Cats gearing up for regular season, enjoying preseason getaways

Panthers Reduce Training Camp Roster to 35 Players

Panthers Kids Club Third Season Kicks Off, Memberships Available Now

RECAP: Senators 4, Panthers 2 (Preseason)

Panthers Reduce Training Camp Roster to 48 Players

RECAP: Panthers 4, Hurricanes 2 (Preseason)

Florida Panthers Announce Partnership with CHEQ as Official Point of Sale & Mobile Ordering 

PANTHERS X CHEQ 16x9

SUNRISE, Fla. – The Florida Panthers announced today a multi-year partnership with CHEQ, the leader in social payments for restaurants, stadiums, hotels and more, as their exclusive platform for point of sale, mobile ordering and social gifting transactions at Amerant Bank Arena, Panthers IceDen and FTL War Memorial Auditorium and Baptist Health IcePlex.

"We are thrilled to partner with CHEQ and utilize their proven innovative technology here at Amerant Bank Arena and in our Panthers mobile application,” said Panthers Chief Operating Officer Bryce Hollweg. “This will create a seamless, easy way for fans to mobile order food and beverages during games and events, decrease long lines and enhance the overall fan experience.”

CHEQ will deliver a full end-to-end payment platform for fans at Amerant Bank Arena, including self-service kiosks, mobile ordering and express payment options that enhance the gameday experience.

Guests who download the Panthers official mobile application and toggle to the Amerant Bank Arena mode of the app can order from concession stands through this new partnership with CHEQ beginning on Oct. 19 when the Panthers host the Toronto Maple Leafs.

“We’re thrilled to bring our technology to Panthers fans this season and provide innovative solutions to enhance the ordering experience and reduce line wait times,” said CHEQ Chief Revenue Officer Jake Stone. “This partnership exemplifies our continued commitment to the South Florida community and its avid fanbase.”

The agreement marks the first NHL partnership and the fourth sports team partnership for CHEQ in South Florida, who currently power payments for the Miami Marlins, Miami Dolphins and Inter Miami CF.

About Florida Panthers

The Florida Panthers celebrate the franchise’s 30th season in the National Hockey League in 2023-24. The NHL’s southernmost team, the Panthers are coming off a season where the club earned the 2022-23 Prince of Wales Trophy as Eastern Conference Champions en route to the organization’s second appearance in the Stanley Cup Final. Under General Manager Bill Zito and Head Coach Paul Maurice, the Cats have grown into a tenacious, dynamic, and exciting team led by captain Aleksander Barkov and superstar forward Matthew Tkachuk. At home in Sunrise, Fla., at Amerant Bank Arena, the Panthers welcome fans from the tri-county area, the South Florida region and beyond. An organization with deep roots in the community, a pillar program ‘Heroes Among Us’ honors a military veteran at each game.

About CHEQ

CHEQ is the world's first social payments platform, connecting consumers and businesses to create frictionless, amazing in-person experiences. CHEQ's universal ordering and payment app can be used by any restaurant, café, bar, or stadium to make transactions fun, easy, and worry- free. Users can even send food and drinks directly to their friends from anywhere in the world. CHEQ lets venues retain their unique branding within the app and keep their direct relationships with their guests. www.cheqplease.com