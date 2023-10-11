Florida Panthers Announce Partnership with CHEQ as Official Point of Sale & Mobile Ordering 

SUNRISE, Fla. – The Florida Panthers announced today a multi-year partnership with CHEQ, the leader in social payments for restaurants, stadiums, hotels and more, as their exclusive platform for point of sale, mobile ordering and social gifting transactions at Amerant Bank Arena, Panthers IceDen and FTL War Memorial Auditorium and Baptist Health IcePlex.

"We are thrilled to partner with CHEQ and utilize their proven innovative technology here at Amerant Bank Arena and in our Panthers mobile application,” said Panthers Chief Operating Officer Bryce Hollweg. “This will create a seamless, easy way for fans to mobile order food and beverages during games and events, decrease long lines and enhance the overall fan experience.”

CHEQ will deliver a full end-to-end payment platform for fans at Amerant Bank Arena, including self-service kiosks, mobile ordering and express payment options that enhance the gameday experience.

Guests who download the Panthers official mobile application and toggle to the Amerant Bank Arena mode of the app can order from concession stands through this new partnership with CHEQ beginning on Oct. 19 when the Panthers host the Toronto Maple Leafs.