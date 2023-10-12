Florida Panthers Announce Multi-Year Partnership with Publix Super Markets

SUNRISE, Fla. - The Florida Panthers and Publix Super Markets, one of the largest regional grocery chains in the U.S., announced today a multi-year partnership as the ‘Official Supermarket of the Florida Panthers’ which includes the entitlement of ‘Publix Plaza,’ the front entryway and pregame activation location of Amerant Bank Arena.

The Panthers and Publix worked together to enhance and reimagine the ‘Publix Plaza’ by adding new fan experience activities including a one-of-a-kind photo opportunity featuring three 12-ft Florida panther topiaries, a locker room replica experience, a slapshot contest where fans can compare their shot speed to current Panthers players and a Zamboni photo opportunity.

During all Saturday home games, Publix will host an exclusive tailgate opportunity for up to 20 fans, first come, first served, in the Club Parking Lot (Lot C) of Amerant Bank Arena directly in front of the Publix Plaza for an ultimate tailgate experience including music, games, Publix subs and snacks and special appearances from Stanley C. Panther.

“We are excited to partner with a well-known and respected local hero in South Florida like Publix to create the ultimate tailgate and exciting experiences for Panthers fans pregame,” said Panthers Chief Revenue Officer Shawn Thornton. “Both of our organizations have a history of giving back and making a difference in our South Florida community and we plan to work together to further that impact.”

Additionally, fans who sign up for ‘Club Publix,’ a free loyalty program with savings, convenience and personalization, will receive a free cake, cookie or sweet treat from Publix on their birthday.

To kick off this partnership, the Panthers and Publix shopped at the newly renovated Plantation Promenade Publix location to purchase food and Publix items to donate to HANDY Inc., a local Broward County nonprofit that provides customized programs to meet the individual needs of a child to take them from early childhood to adulthood.

“Publix is dedicated to enriching our communities by helping to alleviate hunger and supporting youth programs and education initiatives,” said Publix Media Relations Manager, Lindsey Willis. “We are proud to be the Official Supermarket of the Florida Panthers and continuing to collaborate with them to give back to our local communities by doing good, together.”

Publix, the largest employee-owned company in the U.S. with more than 250,000 associates, currently operates 1,351 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia. For 26 consecutive years, the company has been recognized by Fortune as a great place to work. In addition, Publix’s dedication to superior quality and customer service is recognized among the top in the grocery business. For more information, visit the company’s newsroom at corporate.publix.com/newsroom.

2023-24 Florida Panthers single game tickets are on sale now! Single game tickets can be purchased at SeatGeek.com or at Amerant Bank Arena Box Office (Monday-Friday from 9 AM to 5 PM). Florida Panthers Territory Members will receive special benefits and experiences all season long as the Cats celebrate their 30th anniversary season. Visit FloridaPanthers.com/TerritoryMemberships to learn more or fill out this interest form.