Florida Panthers Announce Multi-Year Partnership with Hard Rock Bet

SUNRISE, Fla. - The Florida Panthers announced today that the club has agreed to a multi-year partnership with Hard Rock Digital to engage fans on its Hard Rock Bet sports betting platform and in-person at Amerant Bank Arena. This marks the first partnership in this category for the Panthers.

“We are thrilled to enter into an exciting new partnership with Hard Rock Bet,” said Florida Panthers Chief Revenue Officer Shawn Thornton. “Through this partnership, we will increase fan engagement and excitement around the game of hockey in South Florida and beyond by adding an entirely new element to the game.”

The partnership will officially begin at tonight’s game against the Ottawa Senators with on-site activations, digitally enhanced dasher boards, marquee signage, and digital branding. Starting with the 2024-25 season, additional enhancements will be unveiled to further engage fans on-site and online.

“We’re excited to join Panthers Territory and partner with the club to bring hockey fans closer to the action,” said Nick Menas, Hard Rock Digital’s Managing Director, Corporate Strategy. “With thousands of bets available on sports from around the world and live streaming of NHL games nightly on the Hard Rock Bet app, we’re thrilled to entertain hockey fans like no one else can.”

Hard Rock Bet is Florida’s only legal sportsbook and has thousands of ways to engage with hockey action - including pre-game and live wagering, plus Same Game Parlays - and over 20 other sports from around the world. The Hard Rock Bet app is available for download in the App Store and Play Store, and a web sportsbook experience can be accessed at HardRock.bet. As a sign-up bonus, new online players will receive up to $100 back in Bonus Bets if their first bet doesn’t win. In-person sports betting is also available at Seminole Hard Rock Casinos and Seminole Casinos in Florida.

2023-24 Florida Panthers single game tickets are on sale now! Single game tickets can be purchased at SeatGeek.com or at Amerant Bank Arena Box Office (Monday-Friday from 9 AM to 5 PM). Florida Panthers Territory Members will receive special benefits and experiences all season long as the Cats celebrate their 30th anniversary season. Visit FloridaPanthers.com/TerritoryMembershipsto learn more, call the PUCK line (954.835.PUCK) or fill out this interest form.

About Hard Rock Digital

Hard Rock Digital is the exclusive Hard Rock International and Seminole Gaming vehicle for interactive gaming and sports betting on a global basis. Known the world over for its famous cafes, casinos, hotels, and music memorabilia collection, Hard Rock’s legendary hospitality and entertainment serves as our foundation as we build the future of sports betting and internet gaming. Headquartered in Hollywood, Florida, and with offices in Austin, Texas, Atlantic City, New Jersey, and Toronto, Ontario, Hard Rock Digital is dedicated to creating the best place to play for sports fans and mobile gamers everywhere.

Join us by visiting HardRock.bet and following @HardRockBet on social media for the latest betting action. For news, visit HardRockDigital.com or follow @HardRockDigital on Twitter.

Offered by the Seminole Tribe of Florida. Must be 21+ and physically present in Florida to wager. Terms and Conditions Apply. Concerned about gambling? Please call 1-888-ADMIT-IT.