Florida Panthers Announce Hurricane Melissa Relief Efforts

SUNRISE, Fla. - The Florida Panthers and Panthers Foundation announced today their Hurricane Melissa relief efforts and how fans can get involved.

On Nov. 1, fans are encouraged to donate needed supplies including water, flashlights, lanterns, tarps, bug repellent, sanitary items and Starlink satellite internet terminals to the collection bins on the Publix Plaza prior to the Panthers vs. Dallas Stars game. All supplies will be sent to Jamaica to assist in relief efforts.

Additionally, a portion of the proceeds from the 50/50 raffle on Nov. 1 will be dedicated to funding supplies for hurricane relief efforts in Jamaica. Fans can purchase 50/50 tickets online at FloridaPanthers.com/5050Raffle or in person on Nov. 1 at Amerant Bank Arena.

Panthers Season Ticket Members will have a dedicated supply collection during Pantherfest on Sunday, Nov. 2, where supplies can be dropped off at Amerant Bank Arena. There will also be a drive-up supply collection at War Memorial Auditorium in Fort Lauderdale on Monday, Nov. 3 from 3 to 8 p.m. (ET) and Tuesday, Nov. 4 from 3 to 8 p.m. (ET) at Amerant Bank Arena which is open to anyone to drop off supplies.

Supplies collected will be donated to local nonprofit Experience Aviation, founded by Barrington Irving, and flown to Montego Bay, Jamaica. Irving was born in Kingston, Jamaica and is the youngest and first Black pilot to fly solo around the world. Barrington was a Panthers ‘Black Excellence’ honoree in 2025.