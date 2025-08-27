Florida Panthers Announce Executive Team Promotions & Expanded Roles

SUNRISE, Fla. – The Florida Panthers announced today executive team promotions, elevating Rob Stevenson to Chief Operating Officer and Mark Zarthar to Chief Revenue Officer.

“I’m proud to announce these well-deserved promotions, which are a recognition of the strengths of these individuals that will continue to elevate our business,” said Panthers Owner, Chairman and Governor Vincent J. Viola. “After seeing what they’ve accomplished in just a few years, I’m confident their commitment, proven leadership, and vision make them the right leaders for our organization.”

After holding the role of EVP of People & Facilities for three years, Rob Stevenson has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer. In his new role, Stevenson will continue to lead Operations, Facilities Management and Event Services while adding oversight of Live Entertainment, Hospitality, Panthers IceDen and FTL War Memorial complex. Stevenson has led the charge in arena renovations to strategically maintain the health of the building, improve fan experience, drive revenues and improve enterprise-wide efficiencies. He has also reshaped organizational design and human capital strategy, strengthening culture and ensuring that Panthers-operated facilities are a resource for the entire community. Prior to joining the Panthers, Stevenson served as a Vice President of Goldman Sachs Ayco Personal Financial Management and led market intelligence recruitment efforts at global asset management firm Point72. He is a graduate of Amherst College, Navy Officer Candidate School and holds an MBA from Yale University’s School of Management. Additionally, Rob served three tours in various Combatant Commands, including two in Afghanistan with SEAL Team TWO, earning a Bronze Star Medal with Valor, Joint Service Commendation Medal, Army and Navy Commendation Medals. He is currently a Commander serving as a SEAL in the US Navy Reserve.

After holding the role of Chief Strategy Officer for more than two years, Mark Zarthar has been promoted to Chief Revenue Officer. In this expanded role, Zarthar will continue to oversee Business Intelligence, Brand Strategy, Broadcast, Communications and Ticket Operations while adding responsibility for Corporate Partnerships and Ticket Sales & Service. Zarthar spearheaded the organization’s local broadcast partnership with Scripps Sports, making Panthers games available for free over-the-air for the first time and driving a 149% increase in YoY viewership. Zarthar also led the integration of new ticketing partner SeatGeek and repositioned the Panthers as a ‘challenger’ brand within the South Florida market and NHL landscape. Prior to his time in South Florida, he held roles with the Philadelphia Flyers, Houston Astros and Anheuser-Busch InBev. Mark was recently recognized as a Sports Business Journal and South Florida Business Journal 2025 40 Under 40 honoree. A graduate of the University of Richmond, Zarthar also holds an MBA from Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management.

Additionally, James Suh will continue to oversee Finance and Legal Affairs as Chief Financial Officer, while adding Human Resources and Technology to his responsibilities. Suh was recognized with the 2025 South Florida Business Journal ‘CFO Award’ for leading the Panthers and its subsidiaries through a robust strategic planning process.

Lauren Cochran will continue to oversee Marketing, Content, Creative, Social Media, Game Presentation, Retail and Digital Media as Chief Marketing Officer, while adding Community Relations/Foundation to her responsibilities. Lauren leads a team of more than 50 that has delivered unprecedented fan growth for the Panthers franchise and arena venues. Under her leadership, the organization has climbed the rankings in social media following, reached new highs in retail sales, and elevated the in-game fan experience.