Florida Panthers Announce Additional Stop on Summer Reading Tour at Kendale Lakes Library

SUNRISE, Fla. - The Florida Panthers announced today that they have added one additional stop as part of the Summer Reading Tour presented by Amazon at Kendale Lakes Branch Library on Tuesday, July 14 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. (ET).

This is the first Miami-Dade Public Library System location as part of the seven seasons of the Panthers annual Summer Reading Tour. The South Florida community is encouraged to visit local libraries and enjoy books read by Panthers guests and personalities.

Readers ages 18 years and under can register for the Library’s 2026 Summer Reading Challenge and become eligible to earn weekly rewards by reading and attending library events. Participants will also have the chance to win great prizes from a variety of local community organizations and businesses, including the Florida Panthers.

Panther Patrol will be on site with family-friendly games, giveaways, and appearances from Stanley C. Panther or Viktor E. Ratt. Fans can visit FloridaPanthers.com/ReadingTour for more information on the full Summer Reading Tour.

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