Brady Tkachuk ‘fits into the puzzle’ for the Panthers

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – You always hear about the puzzle.

In order for a team to have success, numerous pieces must come together to form a winning picture.

For the Florida Panthers, one of their biggest missing pieces just happened to be shaped exactly like Brady Tkachuk.

A perfect it.

“When a player of Brady’s stature, ability and, most importantly, character becomes available, you do what you can to try and acquire players like that and fit them into the group,” Panthers General Manager & President of Hockey Operations Bill Zito said during Tkachuk’s introductory press conference on Tuesday at War Memorial Auditorium. “In this instance, when we talked on the phone, I said it’s like a jigsaw puzzle. You’re the piece that fits into the puzzle, but at the same time it’s the perfect puzzle to fit around that piece.”

Acquired from Ottawa in exchange for a haul of draft picks on Sunday, Tkachuk is certainly a unique piece.

Standing 6-foot-4 and 226 pounds, the 26-year-old is the epitome of a power forward.

Despite being limited to 60 games last season, he still produced 59 points (22 goals, 37 assists) and 162 hits.

Since making his NHL debut in 2018, the former fourth-overall pick led the Senators in goals (213), assists (463) and points (463).

Off the ice in Ottawa, he also grew from a wide-eyed teenager into a husband and father of two.

“They’ll always have a piece of my heart,” Tkachuk said of his time in Canada’s capital.