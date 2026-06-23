Brady Tkachuk ‘fits into the puzzle’ for the Panthers

Power forward to bolster Florida's already immense depth

Tkachuk-16x9-Press-Conference
By Jameson Olive
FloridaPanthers.com

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – You always hear about the puzzle.

In order for a team to have success, numerous pieces must come together to form a winning picture.

For the Florida Panthers, one of their biggest missing pieces just happened to be shaped exactly like Brady Tkachuk.

A perfect it.

“When a player of Brady’s stature, ability and, most importantly, character becomes available, you do what you can to try and acquire players like that and fit them into the group,” Panthers General Manager & President of Hockey Operations Bill Zito said during Tkachuk’s introductory press conference on Tuesday at War Memorial Auditorium. “In this instance, when we talked on the phone, I said it’s like a jigsaw puzzle. You’re the piece that fits into the puzzle, but at the same time it’s the perfect puzzle to fit around that piece.”

Acquired from Ottawa in exchange for a haul of draft picks on Sunday, Tkachuk is certainly a unique piece.

Standing 6-foot-4 and 226 pounds, the 26-year-old is the epitome of a power forward.

Despite being limited to 60 games last season, he still produced 59 points (22 goals, 37 assists) and 162 hits.

Since making his NHL debut in 2018, the former fourth-overall pick led the Senators in goals (213), assists (463) and points (463).

Off the ice in Ottawa, he also grew from a wide-eyed teenager into a husband and father of two.

“They’ll always have a piece of my heart,” Tkachuk said of his time in Canada’s capital.

As special as his time was with the Senators, his new future in South Florida is easy to get excited about.

After an injury-plagued season derailed their quest for a threepeat, the Panthers will enter this season on a mission.

Just as the arrival of his brother, Matthew, helped fuel Florida’s incredible run to back-to-back Stanley Cups in 2024 and 2025, Tkachuk’s impact will be immense.

Need a player that can throw the body?

He leads the NHL with 1,747 hits since 2019-20.

Need a goal-scorer and threat on the power play?

He’s netted 29-plus goals and tallied 20-plus power-play points in four of the last five seasons.

And when it comes to controlling the zone, there are few better players in the NHL.

Per HockeyStats.com, he’s in the 97th percentile for in-zone offense.

After watching his brother hoist Lord Stanley from the stands, Tkachuk is ready to make his own mark.

“That’s been my goal every day that I’ve been in the NHL,” Tkachuk said. “Seeing it firsthand with Matthew and being around it, just to be part of a Stanley Cup-winning team is something that has always been my motivation. To be here, they have the pedigree. Every time playing them and after the game, it’s all about winning. There’s nothing about individuals or individual success. The sole focus in here is about excellence. ... Their sole focus is the Stanley Cup.”

So, where does the new guy fit in?

On a team defined by physicality and forechecking, Tkachuk could essentially slot into any line within the top-six.

How does a trio of Tkachuk, three-time Selke Trophy winner Aleksander Barkov and former 50-goal scorer Sam Reinhart sound?

Or, perhaps, a line of 2025 Conn Smythe Trophy winner Sam Bennett flanked by both Tkachuk brothers?

For now, it’s just fantasy hockey.

But come October, the Panthers should be a nightmare matchup for any opponent due to their depth.

“I know how I felt being on the other end of it, going against the depth they have,” Tkachuk said. “Every line, it’s a worry out there.”

Turning to Tkachuk, Zito also chimed in on the topic of depth.

"If (Anton) Lundell's line goes out first, and then Matthew, Benny and Carter go against the second line, then you're on the third line,” he smiled.

Like fans in South Florida, Tkachuk still needs a few more days before everything sinks in.

“I know I’m going to need a couple days after this to just regroup and think about everything that’s happened,” he said. “I just can’t believe it’s real.”

Once the pinching stops, it'll be time to hit the ice.

Stay tuned to FloridaPanthers.com for more upcoming news on Tkachuk, the Panthers and more!

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