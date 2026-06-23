‘I just wish the season started tomorrow’: Panthers introduce Brady Tkachuk

“I just want to take this time to thank Michael Andlauer, Steve Staios, the whole management crew, every coach that I've played for, the staff, teammates, and the fan base. Just want to say thank you for those eight years. I came in as a 19-year-old and became a husband in that time, a father of two, and it was very formative years of my life. They always have a piece of my heart, and just want to thank Bill, the Viola family, and everybody here for believing in me, and I'm really excited for this new chapter.” – On starting new chapter in Florida

“It was a great Father's Day. It started with Millie's, Matthew's daughter's baptism into a brunch, and then I was off my phone for five minutes when it happened. We're doing family pictures, and from then on, just couldn't believe it. I know I'm going to need a couple days after this just to regroup and just really now think about everything that has happened, and I just can't believe it's real. It's been amazing. Then the next day having Big Walt be in the Hall of Fame, and the way that he told us he was going to wait us out and not tell anybody until the announcement, that was going to be the surprise, but he couldn't do it, so he told us. That was just such a dream to be a part of too. All his work, and we see him as a dad, but just to see him get rewarded for him as a player was pretty amazing too.” – On last few days

"Just to be a part of a Stanley Cup winning team is something that has always been my motivation, and to be here, and they have the pedigree. It’s all about winning." – On being a part of the Panthers

“I feel like it's known around the league, it's probably the closest group in the league. It's everybody's always doing stuff together, and home and away, and I think everybody knowing it's by committee. Just talking with Bill, everybody's a part of the puzzle, and their sole focus is winning.” – On the Panthers’ locker room

“Think it was the first time it hit last night, flying together with my two kids and Matthew's daughter, that all of us together, that was where we're like, holy cow, this is real, and this is what's going to be everyday life. That's something that was really important to have our kids grow up together, be close, and something that we find that's going to be really special for our family.” – On being able to play with brother Matthew

“I have too much respect for Kuli (Dmitry Kulikov), I would never have texted him for seven. He's been a great player in this league for a very long time, so seven is his number. … I definitely see myself as a single digit guy, and it was either two or eight. Matthew and I've been joking around, just imagine being number two, a defenseman number, being a bruiser left winger. I don't think that would have molded so well, so just picked eight, then kind of realized that my dad wore eight in Atlanta, so I thought that could be a tribute to him as well. I guess something different for this next chapter – On choosing to wear number eight

“Those are the games that you dream about as a kid, and that's where team legacies are created in those games. That's something that really excited me about coming to this group and coming to this team, this organization, that they've been there, they've seen that, they have the experience, and I think they're the most confident group of guys in those situations. Just to be able to learn and be a part of that was something that, really excited me too.” – On playing in big moments

“With his pedigree and hearing all the things that guys love playing for, and holds everybody accountable, winnings the sole focus, and that's something that is exciting to have a coach like that. Being able to learn a lot from him, I just wish the season started tomorrow.” – On head coach Paul Maurice

"He's just such an incredible talent, such a great person, teammate, captain, and to be able to have the opportunity to play with one of the best players in the world, I'm just incredibly lucky and grateful." – On Aleksander Barkov