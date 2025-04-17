Florida Panthers Announce 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs Radio Network Presented by Baptist Health

SUNRISE, Fla. - The Florida Panthers announced today the 2025 postseason Panthers Radio Network presented by Baptist Health.

Audacy’s AM 560 Sports WQAM will continue to serve as the Florida Panthers flagship station throughout the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Radio Play-by-Play broadcaster Doug Plagens and Panthers Alum and Radio Analyst Bill Lindsay will remain on the call for the postseason. The duo will cover all games, home and away.

The annual AM 560 Sports WQAM playoffs preview special will air tonight from 6-8 p.m. (ET). Additionally, AM 560 Sports WQAM will air 30 minutes of exclusive playoffs pregame coverage before the regularly scheduled network broadcast of each game. The weekly Panthers Insider Show will continue to air every Saturday morning from 9-10 a.m. (ET) on AM 560 Sports WQAM and across the Panthers Radio Network throughout the playoffs.

Outside of the Miami-Fort Lauderdale market, listeners can hear Panthers playoff action on iHeart Media’s Real Radio 92.1 (WZZR-FM) and 1230 The Gambler (WBZT-AM) in the Palm Beaches, iHeart Media’s Real Radio 101.7 (WCZR-FM) on the Treasure Coast and Florida Keys Media’s Thunder Country 100.3 FM in the Florida Keys. Radio broadcasts of all games can be heard at FloridaPanthers.com, the NHL Mobile App, free Audacy App, SiriusXM satellite radio and channel 931 on the SiriusXM Mobile App.

For more information on the Panthers Radio Network, please visit: FloridaPanthers.com/RadioCorner.

The Florida Panthers have clinched their sixth consecutive Stanley Cup Playoff berth! 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs Round 1 single game tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at SeatGeek.com or at Amerant Bank Arena Box Office (Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.). Fans interested in Season Ticket Memberships for the 2025-26 season are encouraged to join the waitlist by clicking here, visiting FloridaPanthers.com/tickets or by calling PUCK line (954.835.PUCK).

