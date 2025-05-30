Florida Panthers Announce 2025 Stanley Cup Final Schedule and Watch Parties

25Playoffs_SCF_Matchup_EDM_SOCIAL_16x9
By Florida Panthers PR
FloridaPanthers.com

SUNRISE, Fla. – With the conclusion of the Conference Finals, the Florida Panthers in conjunction with the National Hockey League announced the 2025 Stanley Cup Final schedule. The Cats will face the Edmonton Oilers in the Stanley Cup Final for a second consecutive season beginning Wednesday, June 4 in Edmonton at Rogers Place.

Game 1 – Wednesday, June 4 | Florida Panthers at Edmonton Oilers | 8 p.m. (ET) | Rogers Place | TNT, truTV, Max, SN, CBC, TVAS

Game 2 – Friday, June 6 | Florida Panthers at Edmonton Oilers | 8 p.m. (ET) | Rogers Place | TNT, truTV, Max, SN, CBC, TVAS

Game 3 – Monday, June 9 | Florida Panthers vs. Edmonton Oilers | 8 p.m. (ET) | Amerant Bank Arena | TNT, truTV, Max, SN, CBC, TVAS

Game 4 – Thursday, June 12 | Florida Panthers vs. Edmonton Oilers | 8 p.m. (ET) | Amerant Bank Arena | TNT, truTV, Max, SN, CBC, TVAS

*Game 5 – Saturday, June 14 | Florida Panthers at Edmonton Oilers | 8 p.m. (ET) | Rogers Place | TNT, truTV, Max, SN, CBC, TVAS

*Game 6 – Tuesday, June 17 | Florida Panthers vs. Edmonton Oilers | 8 p.m. (ET) | Amerant Bank Arena | TNT, truTV, Max, SN, CBC, TVAS

*Game 7 – Friday, June 20 | Florida Panthers at Edmonton Oilers | 8 p.m. (ET) | Rogers Place | TNT, truTV, Max, SN, CBC, TVAS

* If necessary

The Panthers will host watch parties inside Amerant Bank Arena for all 2025 Stanley Cup Final road games with doors opening at 7 p.m. for 8 p.m. puck drop. Fans can purchase $15 reserved seat tickets here with the proceeds benefiting the Florida Panthers Foundation. Admission to watch parties at Amerant Bank Arena includes free parking and fans can enjoy discounted food and beverages and more.

Single game tickets for the 2025 Stanley Cup Final are now on sale at SeatGeek.com.

Fans can purchase 2025 Eastern Conference Champions merchandise at Pantherland powered by FLA Team Shop at Baptist Health IcePlex and online at FLATeamShop.com. The hours at Pantherland at Baptist Health IcePlex are Monday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Fans who purchase orders of $25 or more at Pantherland at Baptist Health IcePlex will receive a free Panthers lawn sign while supplies last.

Stay tuned for more information at FloridaPanthers.com/PlayoffCentral.

News Feed

Territory Talk: The Panthers are going back to the Stanley Cup Final (Ep. 356)

‘Big goals at big times’: Verhaeghe nets another series-clincher for Panthers

RECAP: Panthers 5, Hurricanes 3

Florida Panthers Capture Third Consecutive Eastern Conference Title Advancing to 2025 Stanley Cup Final

Panthers don't touch Prince of Wales Trophy following Game 5 victory

Panthers to play Stars or Oilers in Stanley Cup Final

Luostarinen leaves Game 5 for Panthers with injury

PREVIEW: Panthers get key players back, try to eliminate Hurricanes in Game 5

Panthers to get Reinhart, Mikkola, Greer back in lineup for Game 5 vs. Hurricanes 

What’s Brewing: Panthers push for Cup Final; Game 5 Watch Parties in Florida

Panthers must 'execute faster' in 2nd chance to eliminate Hurricanes in Game 5 of East Final

Injured Panthers skate prior to Game 5 in Raleigh 

Barkov shows support during father’s run to the MHL’s Kharlamov Cup

RECAP: Hurricanes 3, Panthers 0

PREVIEW: Panthers try to close out Carolina, punch ticket to Stanley Cup Final

Rodrigues assisting his way to playoff history for Panthers

Injury updates on Mikkola, Greer and Reinhart

Territory Talk: Panthers take 3-0 series lead, push Hurricanes to the brink (Ep. 355)