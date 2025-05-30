Florida Panthers Announce 2025 Stanley Cup Final Schedule and Watch Parties

SUNRISE, Fla. – With the conclusion of the Conference Finals, the Florida Panthers in conjunction with the National Hockey League announced the 2025 Stanley Cup Final schedule. The Cats will face the Edmonton Oilers in the Stanley Cup Final for a second consecutive season beginning Wednesday, June 4 in Edmonton at Rogers Place.

Game 1 – Wednesday, June 4 | Florida Panthers at Edmonton Oilers | 8 p.m. (ET) | Rogers Place | TNT, truTV, Max, SN, CBC, TVAS

Game 2 – Friday, June 6 | Florida Panthers at Edmonton Oilers | 8 p.m. (ET) | Rogers Place | TNT, truTV, Max, SN, CBC, TVAS

Game 3 – Monday, June 9 | Florida Panthers vs. Edmonton Oilers | 8 p.m. (ET) | Amerant Bank Arena | TNT, truTV, Max, SN, CBC, TVAS

Game 4 – Thursday, June 12 | Florida Panthers vs. Edmonton Oilers | 8 p.m. (ET) | Amerant Bank Arena | TNT, truTV, Max, SN, CBC, TVAS

*Game 5 – Saturday, June 14 | Florida Panthers at Edmonton Oilers | 8 p.m. (ET) | Rogers Place | TNT, truTV, Max, SN, CBC, TVAS

*Game 6 – Tuesday, June 17 | Florida Panthers vs. Edmonton Oilers | 8 p.m. (ET) | Amerant Bank Arena | TNT, truTV, Max, SN, CBC, TVAS

*Game 7 – Friday, June 20 | Florida Panthers at Edmonton Oilers | 8 p.m. (ET) | Rogers Place | TNT, truTV, Max, SN, CBC, TVAS

* If necessary

The Panthers will host watch parties inside Amerant Bank Arena for all 2025 Stanley Cup Final road games with doors opening at 7 p.m. for 8 p.m. puck drop. Fans can purchase $15 reserved seat tickets here with the proceeds benefiting the Florida Panthers Foundation. Admission to watch parties at Amerant Bank Arena includes free parking and fans can enjoy discounted food and beverages and more.

Single game tickets for the 2025 Stanley Cup Final are now on sale at SeatGeek.com.

Fans can purchase 2025 Eastern Conference Champions merchandise at Pantherland powered by FLA Team Shop at Baptist Health IcePlex and online at FLATeamShop.com. The hours at Pantherland at Baptist Health IcePlex are Monday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Fans who purchase orders of $25 or more at Pantherland at Baptist Health IcePlex will receive a free Panthers lawn sign while supplies last.

Stay tuned for more information at FloridaPanthers.com/PlayoffCentral.