Florida Panthers Announce 2023 Southeast Rookie Showcase Roster

SUNRISE, Fla. - Florida Panthers General Manager Bill Zito announced today the club’s roster for the 2023 Southeast Rookie Showcase at Hertz Arena in Estero, Fla., from Sept. 15-18, home of the Panthers ECHL affiliate and the 2022-23 Kelly Cup champions, the Florida Everblades.
Florida's 25-man roster for the prospect showcase consists of 14 forwards, eight defensemen and three goaltenders. Click HERE for a PDF of the Panthers Southeast Rookie Showcase roster.
Admission to all games is free and open to the public.
The list of players competing for the Panthers is as follows:
Forwards
Liam Arnsby
Riley Bezeau
Skyler Brind’Amour
Josh Davies
Patrick Giles
Ryan Mcallister
Mackie Samoskevich
Gracyn Sawchyn
Kai Schwindt
Mark Senden
Wilmer Skoog
Justin Sourdif
Sandis Vilmanis
Jake Wise
Defensemen
Marek Alscher
Mike Benning
Luke Coughlin
Santtu Kinnunen
Evan Nause
Calle Sjalin
Nathan Staios
Zachary Uens
Goaltenders
Mack Guzda
Charlie Robertson
Ludovic Waeber
Panthers Game Schedule
Friday, Sept. 15
7 p.m. – Florida Panthers vs. Carolina Hurricanes
Saturday, Sept. 16
6 p.m. – Florida Panthers vs. Nashville Predators
Monday, Sept. 18
1 p.m. – Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Florida Panthers
2023-24 Florida Panthers single game tickets are on sale now! Single game tickets can be purchased at SeatGeek.com or at FLA Live Arena Box Office (Monday-Friday from 9 AM to 5 PM). Florida Panthers Territory Members will receive special benefits and experiences all season long as the Cats celebrate their 30th anniversary season. Visit FloridaPanthers.com/TerritoryMemberships to learn more or fill out this interest form.