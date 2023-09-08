Florida Panthers Announce 2023 Southeast Rookie Showcase Roster

SUNRISE, Fla. - Florida Panthers General Manager Bill Zito announced today the club’s roster for the 2023 Southeast Rookie Showcase at Hertz Arena in Estero, Fla., from Sept. 15-18, home of the Panthers ECHL affiliate and the 2022-23 Kelly Cup champions, the Florida Everblades.

Florida's 25-man roster for the prospect showcase consists of 14 forwards, eight defensemen and three goaltenders. Click HERE for a PDF of the Panthers Southeast Rookie Showcase roster.

Admission to all games is free and open to the public.

The list of players competing for the Panthers is as follows:

Forwards

Liam Arnsby

Riley Bezeau

Skyler Brind’Amour

Josh Davies

Patrick Giles

Ryan Mcallister

Mackie Samoskevich

Gracyn Sawchyn

Kai Schwindt

Mark Senden

Wilmer Skoog

Justin Sourdif

Sandis Vilmanis

Jake Wise

Defensemen

Marek Alscher

Mike Benning

Luke Coughlin

Santtu Kinnunen

Evan Nause

Calle Sjalin

Nathan Staios

Zachary Uens

Goaltenders

Mack Guzda

Charlie Robertson

Ludovic Waeber

Panthers Game Schedule

Friday, Sept. 15

7 p.m. – Florida Panthers vs. Carolina Hurricanes

Saturday, Sept. 16

6 p.m. – Florida Panthers vs. Nashville Predators

Monday, Sept. 18

1 p.m. – Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Florida Panthers

