News Feed

Hispanic Excellence: Standouts in Business & Non-profit

Hispanic Excellence: Standouts in Business & Non-profit
Can’t-Miss Home Games for the Panthers in 2023-24

Can’t-Miss Home Games for the Panthers in 2023-24
RECAP: Panthers 6, Lightning 3

RECAP: Panthers 6, Lightning 3
POSTCARD: OEL Checks in from Orlando

POSTCARD: OEL Checks in from Orlando
Bally Sports to Broadcast 70 Florida Panthers Games in 2023-24 Season

Bally Sports to Broadcast 70 Florida Panthers Games in 2023-24 Season
Hispanic Excellence: Standouts in Healthcare & Public Service

Hispanic Excellence: Standouts in Healthcare & Public Service
RECAP: Lightning 2, Panthers 0 (Preseason)

RECAP: Lightning 2, Panthers 0 (Preseason)
Samoskevich will have chance to shine in Orlando

Samoskevich will have chance to shine in Orlando
For Lorentz, Perseverance Paid Off

For Lorentz, Perseverance Paid Off
Cats gearing up for regular season, enjoying preseason getaways

Cats gearing up for regular season, enjoying preseason getaways
Panthers Reduce Training Camp Roster to 35 Players

Panthers Reduce Training Camp Roster to 35 Players
Panthers Kids Club Third Season Kicks Off, Memberships Available Now

Panthers Kids Club Third Season Kicks Off, Memberships Available Now
RECAP: Senators 4, Panthers 2 (Preseason)

RECAP: Senators 4, Panthers 2 (Preseason)
Panthers Reduce Training Camp Roster to 48 Players

Panthers Reduce Training Camp Roster to 48 Players
RECAP: Panthers 4, Hurricanes 2 (Preseason)

RECAP: Panthers 4, Hurricanes 2 (Preseason)
‘Perfect Timing’: Balinskis ready for first season in North America

‘Perfect Timing’: Balinskis ready for first season in North America
Verhaeghe still sees room to grow after joining 40-goal club

Verhaeghe still sees room to grow after joining 40-goal club
RECAP: Hurricanes 4, Panthers 1 (Preseason)

RECAP: Hurricanes 4, Panthers 1 (Preseason)

Florida Panthers Announce 2023-24 Opening Day Roster

FLA_23_Opening-Roster_16x9
By Florida Panthers PR
@FlaPanthersPR FloridaPanthers.com

SUNRISE, Fla. –  Florida Panthers General Manager Bill Zito announced today the club’s opening day roster for the 2023-24 National Hockey League season. The Panthers open the season on the road against the Minnesota Wild on Thursday, Oct. 11 at 8:00 p.m. (ET).

Click HERE to download Florida’s opening day roster.

2023-24 Florida Panthers Opening Day Roster:

Forwards (13)

9 – Sam Bennett

13 – Sam Reinhart

15 – Anton Lundell

16 – Aleksander Barkov

17 – Evan Rodrigues

18 – Steven Lorentz

19 – Matthew Tkachuk

21 – Nick Cousins

23 – Carter Verhaeghe

25 – Mackie Samoskevich

27 – Eetu Luostarinen

82 – Kevin Stenlund

94 – Ryan Lomberg

Defensemen (7)

6 – Mike Reilly

7 – Dmitry Kulikov

26 – Uvis Balinskis

28 – Josh Mahura

42 – Gustav Forsling

77 – Niko Mikkola

91 – Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Goaltenders (2)

41 – Anthony Stolarz

72 – Sergei Bobrovsky

The following players are injured non-roster:

Defensemen (2)

5 – Aaron Ekblad

62 – Brandon Montour

2023-24 Florida Panthers single game tickets are on sale now! Single game tickets can be purchased at SeatGeek.com or at Amerant Bank Arena Box Office (Monday-Friday from 9 AM to 5 PM). Florida Panthers Territory Members will receive special benefits and experiences all season long as the Cats celebrate their 30th anniversary season. Visit FloridaPanthers.com/TerritoryMemberships to learn more, call the PUCK line (954.835.PUCK) or fill out this interest form.