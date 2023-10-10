Florida Panthers Announce 2023-24 Opening Day Roster

SUNRISE, Fla. – Florida Panthers General Manager Bill Zito announced today the club’s opening day roster for the 2023-24 National Hockey League season. The Panthers open the season on the road against the Minnesota Wild on Thursday, Oct. 11 at 8:00 p.m. (ET).
2023-24 Florida Panthers Opening Day Roster:
Forwards (13)
9 – Sam Bennett
13 – Sam Reinhart
15 – Anton Lundell
16 – Aleksander Barkov
17 – Evan Rodrigues
18 – Steven Lorentz
19 – Matthew Tkachuk
21 – Nick Cousins
23 – Carter Verhaeghe
25 – Mackie Samoskevich
27 – Eetu Luostarinen
82 – Kevin Stenlund
94 – Ryan Lomberg
Defensemen (7)
6 – Mike Reilly
7 – Dmitry Kulikov
26 – Uvis Balinskis
28 – Josh Mahura
42 – Gustav Forsling
77 – Niko Mikkola
91 – Oliver Ekman-Larsson
Goaltenders (2)
41 – Anthony Stolarz
72 – Sergei Bobrovsky
The following players are injured non-roster:
Defensemen (2)
5 – Aaron Ekblad
62 – Brandon Montour
