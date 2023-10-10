Florida Panthers Announce 2023-24 Opening Day Roster

SUNRISE, Fla. – Florida Panthers General Manager Bill Zito announced today the club’s opening day roster for the 2023-24 National Hockey League season. The Panthers open the season on the road against the Minnesota Wild on Thursday, Oct. 11 at 8:00 p.m. (ET).

Click HERE to download Florida’s opening day roster.

2023-24 Florida Panthers Opening Day Roster:

Forwards (13)

9 – Sam Bennett

13 – Sam Reinhart

15 – Anton Lundell

16 – Aleksander Barkov

17 – Evan Rodrigues

18 – Steven Lorentz

19 – Matthew Tkachuk

21 – Nick Cousins

23 – Carter Verhaeghe

25 – Mackie Samoskevich

27 – Eetu Luostarinen

82 – Kevin Stenlund

94 – Ryan Lomberg

Defensemen (7)

6 – Mike Reilly

7 – Dmitry Kulikov

26 – Uvis Balinskis

28 – Josh Mahura

42 – Gustav Forsling

77 – Niko Mikkola

91 – Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Goaltenders (2)

41 – Anthony Stolarz

72 – Sergei Bobrovsky

The following players are injured non-roster:

Defensemen (2)

5 – Aaron Ekblad

62 – Brandon Montour

