Florida Panthers and Scripps Sports Announce Programming for the 2025-26 Season

SUNRISE, Fla. - The Florida Panthers and Scripps Sports announced today their local television programming for the 2025-26 season. Coming off of back-to-back championships and record broadcast viewership, here is what to expect from the Panthers on Scripps Sports this season.

Scripps Sports will air 69 of Florida’s 82 regular season games across the Panthers local television broadcast territory, as well as the first round of the 2025-26 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Five of Florida’s preseason games will be available across the Scripps Sports local television network and for free of charge on PanthersPlus.TV. Season two of the Telly Award-winning ‘Primetime Panthers’ will debut on Oct. 1 at 7 p.m. and air new episodes weekly on Scripps Sports and PanthersPlus.TV. Additionally, ‘Panthers 360’, an all-new program produced by WPTV, will air weekly on Wednesdays at 7:30 p.m. on South Florida’s 9 for fans in Palm Beach and the Treasure Coast.

SCRIPPS SPORTS LOCALLY-PRODUCED BROADCASTS

After record broadcast viewership in 2025-26, Scripps Sports returns as the official broadcast partner of the Florida Panthers. The Florida Panthers broadcast team will cover 69 regular season games and will feature Steve Goldstein on play-by-play, Randy Moller as color analyst and Katie Engleson as rinkside reporter. Jessica Blaylock will host intermission coverage as well as the pre- and postgame shows alongside analyst and Panthers alumni, Ed Jovanovski. The Scripps Sports broadcast team will also produce 30-minute pregame shows for every Panthers game, including nationally-exclusive broadcasts. For a full schedule, please visit FloridaPanthers.com/HowtoWatch.

FREE PRESEASON GAMES

Five of the Panthers seven preseason games will air across the Scripps Sports local broadcast network on WSFL 39 (Broward/Dade), South Florida’s 9 (Palm Beach/Treasure Coast) and Fox 4 (Southwest Florida). Additionally, all five preseason games will be available to stream for free on PanthersPlus.TV ahead of the regular season. For a full preseason schedule, please visit FloridaPanthers.com/Preseason.

Preseason Broadcast Schedule:

September 24 at Carolina Hurricanes, 6 p.m. ET

September 29 vs. Carolina Hurricanes, 6 p.m. ET

September 30 at Tampa Bay Lightning, 7 p.m. ET

October 2 at Tampa Bay Lightning, 7 p.m. ET

October 4 vs. Tampa Bay Lightning, 7 p.m. ET

SCRIPPS SPORTS OPENING NIGHT ONE-HOUR PREGAME SHOW

On Oct. 7, tune into Scripps Sports from 4-5 p.m. for a special, one-hour pregame show ahead of the Panthers opening night game on ESPN at 5 p.m. The Scripps Sports broadcast team will be live on-site at Amerant Bank Arena, checking in with fans from the broadcast desk on the Publix Plaza, interviewing members of the organization and more. This pregame special will air across the Scripps Sports local television network as well as on PanthersPlus.TV.

‘PRIMETIME PANTHERS’

The second season of ‘Primetime Panthers’ will debut on Oct. 1, with new episodes airing every Wednesday across the Scripps Sports local broadcast network, PanthersPlus.TV and the Panthers YouTube channel. The Telly-Award winning program returns with all new behind-the-scenes Panthers content including player features, community stories and more.

This first episode of ‘Primetime Panthers’ will air Oct. 1 at 7 p.m. ET and highlight the players’ days with the Stanley Cup this past summer. View past episodes and more at PanthersPlus.TV.

‘PANTHERS 360’ ON SOUTH FLORIDA’S 9

‘Panthers 360’ is an all-new weekly look at all things Florida Panthers, hosted by WPTV anchor Mike Trim and featuring reporting from other members of the WPTV news team. The program produced by WPTV will air at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesdays, following Primetime Panthers, on WHDT-TV South Florida’s 9 and streaming across WPTV’s digital platforms. Special segments on the show will include a range of game highlights and analysis, player guests, ‘Panthers Superfans’, ‘Panthers Hometowns’, ‘This Week in Panthers History’, and more.

The first episode of ‘Panthers 360’ will air Sept. 24 following the Cats preseason game on South Florida’s 9.

The Florida Panthers are back-to-back 2024 & 2025 Stanley Cup Champions! Fans interested in purchasing a Partial Plan for the 2025-26 season can click here, visit FloridaPanthers.com/tickets or by calling PUCK line (954.835.PUCK).