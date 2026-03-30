Florida Panthers Agree to Terms with Goaltender Tyler Muszelik on a Two-Year, Entry-Level Contract

SUNRISE, Fla. – Florida Panthers President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Zito announced today that the club has agreed to terms with goaltender Tyler Muszelik on a two-year, entry-level contract commencing with the 2026-27 season.

“Tyler is a talented and hard-working goaltender who has displayed strong growth and poise throughout his four seasons in college hockey,” said Zito. “We are excited for him to begin his professional career within our organization and Goaltending Excellence Department.”

Muszelik, 21, posted a 19-11-5 record with the University of Connecticut (NCAA) in 2025-26, registering a .926 save percentage and 2.21 goals against average leading the Huskies to their second consecutive NCAA tournament appearance. He ranked fifth in the nation in save percentage among goaltenders with at least 30 appearances.

The 6-foot-3, 195-pound native of Long Valley, N.J., skated in four NCAA seasons between the University of Connecticut (2024-25 to 2025-26) and the University of New Hampshire (2022-23 to 2023-24), logging a cumulative 40-27-10 record, .911 save percentage and 2.51 goals against average over 78 total appearances.

Prior to his collegiate career, he spent two seasons (2020-21 to 2021-22) with the U.S. National Team Development Program, producing a 15-13-4 record over 34 USHL games.

On the international stage, Muszelik earned a silver medal representing the United States at the 2022 IIHF U18 World Junior Championship, recording a 2-0-0 record, .909 save percentage and 2.50 goals against average.

Muszelik was originally selected by Florida in the sixth round (189th overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft.

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