Florida Panthers Agree to Terms with Forward Patrick Giles to a Two-Year, Two-Way Contract

SUNRISE, Fla. – Florida Panthers President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Bill Zito announced today that the club has agreed to terms with forward Patrick Giles on a two-year, two-way contract.

Giles, 24, skated in 66 regular season American Hockey League (AHL) games with the Charlotte Checkers in 2023-24, registering 23 points (13-10-23). His 13 goals ranked sixth among Charlotte skaters. Skating in his second full professional season with Charlotte, Giles has posted 37 points (16-21-37) over 148 career AHL games.

The 6-foot-4, 217-pound native of Chevy Chase, Md., previously skated in four NCAA seasons with Boston College (2018-19 to 2021-2022), amassing 45 points (22-23-45) over 108 total games. In the 2021-22 season, he ranked third on the Eagles with 15 goals (15-7-22). In 2019-20, Giles helped Boston College to earn the Hockey East Regular Season Champion title.

On the international stage, Giles earned a Silver Medal representing the United States at the IIHF 2018 U18 World Junior Championship, where he posted two points (1-1-2) over seven tournament games. He also produced three points (1-2-3) over five games with the U.S. at the 2017 U17 World Hockey Challenge.

Undrafted, Giles originally signed with Florida on September 20, 2022.

