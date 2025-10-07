Florida Panthers Agree to Terms with Forward Noah Gregor on a One-Year, Two-Way Contract

SUNRISE, Fla.– Florida Panthers President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Bill Zito announced today that the club has agreed to terms with forward Noah Gregor on a one-year, two-way contract.

The 6-foot, 201-pound native of Beaumont, Alberta skated in 52 games between the San Jose Sharks and Ottawa Senators in 2024-25, compiling seven points (4-3-7) and 94 hits.

Gregor has skated in 293 NHL games between San Jose (2019-20 to 2022-23, 2024-25), Ottawa (2024-25) and the Toronto Maple Leafs (2023-24), amassing 70 points (36-34-70) and 553 hits. Since joining the NHL in 2019-20, his 553 hits rank fourth among Alberta-born NHLers.

Prior to his professional experience, Gregor skated in five Western Hockey League seasons between the Moose Jaw Warriors (2014-15 to 2017-18), Victoria Royals (2017-18) and Prince Albert Raiders (2018-19), registering 293 points (129-164-293) over 257 total games. He helped lead Prince Albert to a WHL championship in 2018-19, pacing the team with 43 goals (43-45-88) in 63 games.

On the international stage, Gregor earned a silver medal representing Canada at the 2022 IIHF Men’s World Championship, logging three points (2-1-3) over seven tournament games. He also represented his home country at the 2016 IIHF U18 World Junior Championship.

Gregor was originally selected by San Jose in the fourth round (111th overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft.

