Florida Panthers Agree to Terms with Forward Josh Davies on a Three-Year, Entry-Level Contract

SUNRISE, Fla. – Florida Panthers General Manager Bill Zito announced today that the club has agreed to terms with forward Josh Davies on a three-year, entry-level contract.

“Josh is a physical, energetic and talented player who competes with heart and tenacity,” said Zito. “We are excited to have him continue to develop his game within our system.”

Davies, 19, has skated in 22 Western Hockey League (WHL) games with the Portland Winterhawks in 2023-24, leading the team with 19 goals (19-12-31) and 42 penalty minutes.

The 5-foot-10, 197-pound native of Calgary, Alberta has appeared in 171 career WHL games with Portland (2023-24) and the Swift Current Broncos (2019-20 to 2022-23), amassing 110 points (61-49-110) and 310 penalty minutes. He led Swift Current in PIMs in each of the past two seasons. He also appeared in one American Hockey League (AHL) game with the Charlotte Checkers in 2022-23.

On the international stage, Davies represented Canada at the 2022 IIHF U18 World Junior Championship, notching one assist over three games.

Davies was selected by Florida in the sixth round (186th overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft.

