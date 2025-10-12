Florida Panthers Agree to Terms with Forward Jonah Gadjovich on a Two-Year Contract Extension

SUNRISE, Fla.– Florida Panthers President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Bill Zito announced today that the club has agreed to terms with forward Jonah Gadjovich on a two-year contract extension commencing in the 2026-27 season.

“Jonah has become an integral part of our locker room and a strong contributor for our group on the ice,” said Zito. “He possesses a fearless attitude and unrelenting competitiveness, and we are excited for Jonah to continue with us in South Florida.”

Gadjovich, 26, has skated in two games with Florida this season, notching one assist, and his six hits are tied for the team lead.

The 6-foot-3, 211-pound native of Whitby, Ontario has appeared in 162 regular season games between the Panthers (2023-24 to 2025-26), San Jose Sharks (2021-22 to 2022-23) and Vancouver Canucks (2020-21), registering 19 points (10-9-19), 312 penalty minutes and 412 hits. Over the past three seasons with Florida, Gadjovich has registered 19.54 hits per 60 minutes, the highest among Panthers skaters who have suited up in at least 10 games in that span.

In the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs, Gadjovich recorded three points (2-1-3) in 16 games including a goal in Game 7 of Round 2 at Toronto.

Prior to his professional career, Gadjovich skated in four seasons (2014-15 to 2017-18) with the Owen Sound Attack of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), recording 155 points (89-66-155) in 228 regular season games. In 2016-17, he led all Owen Sound skaters with 46 goals (46-28-74) in 60 games, ranking third among OHL skaters, en route to being named to the OHL Second All-Star Team.

Gadjovich was originally selected by the Vancouver Canucks in the second round (55th overall) in the 2017 NHL Draft.

The Florida Panthers are back-to-back 2024 & 2025 Stanley Cup Champions! Single game tickets are on sale now through the regular season. Please visit SeatGeek.comor FloridaPanthers.com/tickets to purchase tickets today.