Florida Panthers Agree to Terms with Forward Jonah Gadjovich on a Two-Year Contract Extension

Two-time Stanley Cup Champion forward will continue his career in South Florida through 2027-28

Jonah Gadjovich signs a two-year extension with the Panthers!

By Florida Panthers PR
FloridaPanthers.com

SUNRISE, Fla.– Florida Panthers President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Bill Zito announced today that the club has agreed to terms with forward Jonah Gadjovich on a two-year contract extension commencing in the 2026-27 season.

“Jonah has become an integral part of our locker room and a strong contributor for our group on the ice,” said Zito. “He possesses a fearless attitude and unrelenting competitiveness, and we are excited for Jonah to continue with us in South Florida.”

Gadjovich, 26, has skated in two games with Florida this season, notching one assist, and his six hits are tied for the team lead.

The 6-foot-3, 211-pound native of Whitby, Ontario has appeared in 162 regular season games between the Panthers (2023-24 to 2025-26), San Jose Sharks (2021-22 to 2022-23) and Vancouver Canucks (2020-21), registering 19 points (10-9-19), 312 penalty minutes and 412 hits. Over the past three seasons with Florida, Gadjovich has registered 19.54 hits per 60 minutes, the highest among Panthers skaters who have suited up in at least 10 games in that span.

In the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs, Gadjovich recorded three points (2-1-3) in 16 games including a goal in Game 7 of Round 2 at Toronto.

Prior to his professional career, Gadjovich skated in four seasons (2014-15 to 2017-18) with the Owen Sound Attack of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), recording 155 points (89-66-155) in 228 regular season games. In 2016-17, he led all Owen Sound skaters with 46 goals (46-28-74) in 60 games, ranking third among OHL skaters, en route to being named to the OHL Second All-Star Team.

Gadjovich was originally selected by the Vancouver Canucks in the second round (55th overall) in the 2017 NHL Draft.

The Florida Panthers are back-to-back 2024 & 2025 Stanley Cup Champions! Single game tickets are on sale now through the regular season. Please visit SeatGeek.comor FloridaPanthers.com/tickets  to purchase tickets today.

News Feed

RECAP: Panthers 6, Senators 2

PREVIEW: Panthers host Senators for first divisional game of 2025-26

STAT PACK: Rodrigues notches another assist in win over Flyers

NOTEBOOK: Panthers off to good start; New faces fitting in

Hispanic Excellence: Education

RECAP: Panthers 2, Flyers 1

PREVIEW: Panthers continue season-opening homestand against Flyers

Florida Panthers Announce 2025-26 Radio Network Presented by Baptist Health

Boqvist playing ‘fast, simple, and hard’ for Panthers

STAT PACK: Lundell posts career-high mark in win over Blackhawks

RECAP: Panthers 3, Blackhawks 2

PREVIEW: Panthers raise banner, kick off 2025-26 campaign

What’s Brewing: Panthers start 2025-26 season

Florida Panthers Announce 2025-26 Opening Night Roster

Florida Panthers Agree to Terms with Forward Noah Gregor on a One-Year, Two-Way Contract

‘It’s a beautiful feeling’: Panthers enjoy family atmosphere at 2025 Ring Ceremony

Florida Panthers Receive 2025 Stanley Cup Championship Rings

RECAP: Panthers 7, Lightning 0