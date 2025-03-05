Florida Panthers Agree to Terms with Forward Jesse Puljujarvi on Two-Way Contract 

SUNRISE, Fla.– Florida Panthers President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Bill Zitoannounced today that the club has agreed to terms with forward Jesse Puljujarvi on a two-way contract for the remainder of the 2024-25 season.

Puljujarvi, 26, recorded nine points (3-6-9) in 26 games with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2024-25. He has also posted six points (1-5-6) over 11 American Hockey League (AHL) games between the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins and Florida’s AHL affiliate, the Charlotte Checkers.

The 6-foot-4, 216-pound native of Alvkarleby, Sweden has skated in 382 NHL games between the Penguins (2023-24 to 2024-25), Carolina Hurricanes (2022-23) and Edmonton Oilers (2016-17 to 2018-19, 2020-21 to 2022-23), amassing 127 points (57-70-127).

Puljujarvi has also appeared in 77 career AHL games between Charlotte (2024-25), Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (2023-24 to 2024-25) and the Bakersfield Condors (2016-17 to 2018-19), logging 52 points (20-32-52).

Outside of North America, Puljujarvi skated in parts of four seasons (2014-15 to 2015-16, 2019-20 to 2020-21) with Karpat (Liiga), registering 104 points (48-56-104).

On the international stage, Puljujarvi has represented his home country of Finland at multiple tournaments. He led his country to a gold medal at the 2016 IIHF U20 World Junior Championship, leading all skaters in assists (12) and points (17) over seven games en route to being named the tournament’s most valuable player. He also won gold (2016) and silver (2015) at the IIHF U18 World Championships.

Originally drafted by the Oilers first round (fourth overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft, Puljujarvi signed an AHL professional tryout (PTO) with the Charlotte Checkers on Feb. 10, 2025.

Catch your Florida Panthers in action this season! 2024-25 single game tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at SeatGeek.com or at Amerant Bank Arena Box Office (Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.). Fans interested in Season Ticket Memberships for the 2025-26 season are encouraged to join the waitlist by clicking here, visiting FloridaPanthers.com/tickets or by calling PUCK line (954.835.PUCK).