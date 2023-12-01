Dynamic Duo: Bobrovsky, Stolarz both off to hot starts for Panthers

No matter who’s in net, the Florida Panthers feel great.

Teaming up to create one of the top one-two punches between the pipes in the NHL early this season, goaltenders Sergei Bobrovsky and Anthony Stolarz have both gotten off to hot starts.

Helping the Panthers sink their teeth into second place in the Atlantic Division with a record of 14-7-2, Bobrovsky has gone 11-6-1 with a .912 save percentage and two shutouts, while Stolarz, who inked a one-year deal with Florida this past summer, is 3-1-1 with a .929 save percentage.

Standing tall while backstopping the Panthers to five of six points on team’s recent road trip through Canada, the dynamic puck-stopping duo combined to stop 72 of 74 shots (.973%).

“I like the way they treat each other,” Panthers head coach Paul Maurice said of the team’s goaltending tandem. “I like the way those two guys practice. They practice hard. They challenge the shooters. They’re really competitive in their own way. It sets a nice tone for us in the net.”

When asked about their success, both Bobrovsky and Stolarz tipped their caps to their D-men.

By adding newcomers Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Dmitry Kulikov and Niko Mikkola to a defensive corps that already included Aaron Ekblad, Gustav Forsling and Brandon Montour, the Panthers suddenly have one of the deepest backends in the NHL in terms of both talent and experience.

With both Ekblad and Montour missing the first 16 games of the season while recovering from offseason surgeries, Josh Mahura and Uvis Balinskis also stepped up in a big way to hold down the fort.

“I thought the guys did a great job in front of me,” Bobrovsky said after stopping 21 of 22 shots in Thursday’s 5-1 win over the Canadiens at Bell Centre. “I just have to complement their game, stay focused and step up when it’s needed. I thought the guys played a great game.”

With their goaltending and defense in sync, the Panthers rank fourth in the NHL with 2.48 goals allowed per game.

By comparison, they ranked 21st last season with 3.32 goals allowed per tilt.