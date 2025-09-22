DOUBLEHEADER RECAP: ‘We’re going to learn some stuff from today’

By Rob Darragh
NASHVILLE - New experiences, new perspectives.

In a hard-fought effort, the Florida Panthers fell to the Nashville Predators in the preseason’s opening doubleheader by scores of 5-0 and 5-3.

“You spend all summer thinking about getting back and being competitive,” forward Kai Schwindt said of the preseason getting under way. “That’s what we live for, so it’s good to be back.”

Without any of the veterans from the Stanley Cup roster, a young-filled Florida lineup got a taste of the NHL game.

Skating only one player with NHL experience, Trevor Carrick with seven NHL games, the Panthers went up against eight Predators with over 130 NHL games in game one that included Michael Bunting (344 games played), Erik Haula (759 games played), Jonathan Marchessault (716 games played), and Brady Skjei (691 games played).

“These are really difficult games for young players to play in,” said head coach Paul Maurice following the doubleheader. “There are some NHLers on the other side and they’re all brand new. Good that we stayed in the battle and found a way to fight back in the game.”

Giving the Predators an early 1-0 lead in game one, Ryder Rolston snuck in a rebound by goaltender Brandon Bussi at 5:24.

Not letting in another the rest of the period, including consecutive saves on Marchessault, Bussi kept it a one score game with 11 saves during the frame.

“Some really good saves,” forward Wilmer Skoog said of Bussi’s performance. “It could have been more goals, but he was playing really well.”

Extending the lead in the second period, Haula found the back of the net on the power play at 3:41 to make it 2-0.

Allowing for a look at both netminders, Kirill Gerasimyuk came in midway through the period.

In 31 minutes, Bussi made 16 saves.

Adding another for Nashville, Reid Schaefer redirected in a shot at 12:19, putting the Predators ahead 3-0.

Getting his second of the game, Haula made it 4-0 at 7:11 with a wrap-around goal.

Putting the first game out of reach, David Edstrom made it 5-0 at 15:44.

“A lot of young guys on our team, but there’s no excuse,” said Schwindt. “We’re all hockey players. We’re out there to learn and we’re going to learn some stuff from today.”

Another dose of veteran competition in game two, the Panthers saw Steven Stamkos, Ryan O’Reilly, Filip Forsberg, Roman Josi, and Juuse Saros take the ice for the Predators.

Breaking the ice first in game two, forward Brett Chorske beat Saros with a wrist shot at 7:44 to give the Panthers a 1-0 lead.

Between the pipes for the first time as a Panther, Daniil Tarasov flashed the pads on Forsberg and Josi to keep the Panthers ahead.

“Good across the crease stuff,” Maurice said of Tarasov’s play. “It might be harder for goalies than anybody else (in preseason games).”

Able to get through at the end of the period, a tip in from Cole Smith at 17:44 and power play goal from Stamkos at 18:59 put the Predators in front 2-1.

Doubling the lead in the second period, Forsberg made it 3-1 with a one-timer on the power play at 9:39.

Getting a look in the crease, Cooper Black took over in net halfway through the frame.

In a period and a half of play, Tarasov made 15 saves, a few of which were acrobatic.

Finding the twine, Matthew Wood made it 4-1 at 13:24 with a deflection.

Not backing down, defenseman Mike Benning inched the Panthers back closer at the start of the third, putting in a loose puck 21 seconds into the period to make it 4-2.

Striking again, Benning ripped a slap shot in to bring the Panthers within one at 6:39.

“Down a couple of goals, just trying to play aggressive,” said Benning. “It’s being in the right spot at the right time and I was there and lucky to put them home.”

Coming up just short as Ryan O’Reilly put in the empty net with 35 seconds left, the Panthers fell 5-3 in the last game of the doubleheader.

“I think that’s the staple here that they push in Florida,” said Chorske on the team pushing back. “Never out of it, we compete until the buzzer and I think we showed that tonight.”

WHAT’S NEXT

The Panthers will be back on the road for a preseason tilt against the Carolina Hurricanes at Lenovo Center on Wednesday at 6 p.m. ET.

