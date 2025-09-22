DOUBLEHEADER RECAP: ‘We’re going to learn some stuff from today’

NASHVILLE - New experiences, new perspectives.

In a hard-fought effort, the Florida Panthers fell to the Nashville Predators in the preseason’s opening doubleheader by scores of 5-0 and 5-3.

“You spend all summer thinking about getting back and being competitive,” forward Kai Schwindt said of the preseason getting under way. “That’s what we live for, so it’s good to be back.”

Without any of the veterans from the Stanley Cup roster, a young-filled Florida lineup got a taste of the NHL game.

Skating only one player with NHL experience, Trevor Carrick with seven NHL games, the Panthers went up against eight Predators with over 130 NHL games in game one that included Michael Bunting (344 games played), Erik Haula (759 games played), Jonathan Marchessault (716 games played), and Brady Skjei (691 games played).

“These are really difficult games for young players to play in,” said head coach Paul Maurice following the doubleheader. “There are some NHLers on the other side and they’re all brand new. Good that we stayed in the battle and found a way to fight back in the game.”

Giving the Predators an early 1-0 lead in game one, Ryder Rolston snuck in a rebound by goaltender Brandon Bussi at 5:24.

Not letting in another the rest of the period, including consecutive saves on Marchessault, Bussi kept it a one score game with 11 saves during the frame.

“Some really good saves,” forward Wilmer Skoog said of Bussi’s performance. “It could have been more goals, but he was playing really well.”

Extending the lead in the second period, Haula found the back of the net on the power play at 3:41 to make it 2-0.

Allowing for a look at both netminders, Kirill Gerasimyuk came in midway through the period.

In 31 minutes, Bussi made 16 saves.

Adding another for Nashville, Reid Schaefer redirected in a shot at 12:19, putting the Predators ahead 3-0.

Getting his second of the game, Haula made it 4-0 at 7:11 with a wrap-around goal.

Putting the first game out of reach, David Edstrom made it 5-0 at 15:44.

“A lot of young guys on our team, but there’s no excuse,” said Schwindt. “We’re all hockey players. We’re out there to learn and we’re going to learn some stuff from today.”

Another dose of veteran competition in game two, the Panthers saw Steven Stamkos, Ryan O’Reilly, Filip Forsberg, Roman Josi, and Juuse Saros take the ice for the Predators.

Breaking the ice first in game two, forward Brett Chorske beat Saros with a wrist shot at 7:44 to give the Panthers a 1-0 lead.